"Most people just want to talk about China at the moment!" - just-drinks speaks to Treasury Wine Estates CEO Tim Ford

The release today of six-month results provided the opportunity for just-drinks to catch up with Treasury Wine Estates' CEO, Tim Ford. During our London-to-Melbourne call, Ford explains how TWE is benefitting from the COVID pandemic in Europe, is looking to sell off brands in the US, is preparing for a 'new normal' in China and wasn't bluffing - honest! - when the company mulled demerging Penfolds.

Last April, Treasury Wine Estates began an investigation into hiving off its Penfolds business as a separate company

just-drinks: Starting on a positive note: Europe, the Middle East and Africa grew its sales 15% in the half-year. What's gone right?

Treasury Wine Estates CEO Tim Ford: It's down to the premiumisation of our mix. I'll use 19 Crimes as an example – We've done a great job of activating the brand, not just in the UK, but in other markets as well. We're getting a more premium price point and a better mix in our sales volumes.

We've also done a great job from a supply chain point of view into the UK and Europe, in particular, where a number of other wine suppliers have had some significant dislocation of supply chains. This has enabled us to be on-shelf and take advantage of the dynamics driven by the pandemic in the UK. We've seen a significant increase in commercial wine consumption through the off-premise as a number of the other channels have closed down.

The third reason is our reallocation of some of the Penfolds that became available in the first half as the China investigation started to unfold. We've got a dedicated luxury selling team in Europe, focused not just on Penfolds but also luxury brands like Wynns and Beringer Vineyards. Selling more of these brands had a material benefit on profitability and mix.

j-d: It sounds like TWE has been perfectly placed in Europe to benefit from COVID.

TF: I appreciate that playback - most people just want to talk about China at the moment! When comparing the half-year just gone versus the one before - which I think is the best comparable period of how we've navigated through the COVID pandemic - our performance has seen terrific growth in every one of our markets.

j-d: Yet, moving across the Atlantic to the Americas, your sales were down 7%. The trend in the US was also to load their pantries. TWE hasn't seemed to capitalise on that quite as well.

TF: If you go year-on-year in the US, when you look at the channels that have been open over that period of time, our decline has been relatively small. About 25% to 30% of our total US sales are through the on-premise, cellar doors and Global Travel Retail - they've been shut! Considering the channel dynamics, the US performance is starting to deliver on its promise through the nine or ten brands we have at the premium price points.

Our commercial portfolio is still a drag on our business, but once we strip that out, I'm really pleased with the progress in the US.

j-d: Is your European business today where you want the Americas to be in a couple of years' time?

TF: No. I see the Americas business being a more premium price-point-focussed business than Europe is today. The strength of our model in Europe is around our core brands at the GBP7 (US$9.75) to GBP12 price point in the UK, as an example. It's not bad, it's just at lower price points.

In the US, we don't have strength in that below-$10 price point. We haven't been successful in growing those brands, we don't have the scale. Our DNA is $10-and-above and up-to-$200 US wines. Success to me in the US looks like a very different-shaped business to Europe.

j-d: You're looking to reconfigure the US business with asset and brand divestments. What have you done and what are you planning to do?

TF: The divestments in the first half relate to surplus vineyard assets only, not brands. We are looking to divest brands and we're progressing well. I'm not in a position right now, much as I wish I was, to talk specifics about some of those divestments.

We're still in-line with our commitment to have the shape of the US business right by the end of calendar-2021.

j-d: Can we expect one large Constellation Brands to E&J Gallo-like transaction?

TF: The best value we're going to achieve will be more around separate divestments and parcels of what we would like to sell.

j-d: What retail price bracket are you looking to exit in the US?

TF: Broadly, $8 per bottle and below.

j-d: You said China was the thing most people wanted to talk about today. Tell us about China.

TF: The main question we've had today is: Do you expect a different outcome with the current interim tariffs? The answer is, I don't know.

We're planning the business as if the tariffs today are what the tariffs will be, going forward. It's the right mindset to have because it's forcing us to fast-track our building of markets where we're going to reallocate wine - particularly Penfolds - over the next two to three years to mitigate the loss of the China market.

It's also forcing us to fast-track our focus, investment and resource behind the development of other country-of-origin portfolios, particularly under Penfolds. We're launching our Californian Penfolds collection as we speak and we'll release our French [Penfolds] portfolio over the next year or two.

That's the model for China. We're planning for the Australian-sourced wine business not to be there for us. If it does happen, then we'll make different decisions at that point in time.

j-d: You're telling yourselves that this is the permanent state of affairs in China?

TF: From a mindset perspective, you're spot on. That's exactly how we're doing it. We're not walking away from China. We'll still have a team based there, but they'll be down-scaled and more broadly focused on Asia, not just China.

The business mindset is: We don't have a China market like we thought we did for Australia-produced wine. How do we reshape, remodel and grow this business without that?

j-d: Could this be an opportunity for TWE to recalibrate its geographical footprint?

TF: Absolutely. All these markets we're saying we're going to grow in, we're already in - they're not new market entry. If I was going to tell you we're going to go to India with Penfolds, that would be new market entry.

But, Thailand, Malaysia, the US, they're all markets we're in today, we've just not had the wine to allocate to them.

j-d: What puts you off taking Penfolds to India?

TF: At the moment, it's the price point and the low consumer demand for luxury red wine. You have to think those dynamics will shift over time but the complexity of the multiple states within India makes it prohibitive to spend the time and investment at this point.

j-d: How will you manage your frustration that China's wine consumption trends are so well-placed for TWE?

TF: I'm not frustrated any more - I was, for quite a long time. The team there had built an outstanding business and the consumer demand was so strong. That's the disappointing part for me.

I get energised by these sorts of challenges, I suppose. It's inspirational to see this organisation pick itself up and dust itself off pretty quickly.

j-d: Have you shifted your frustration in the direction of the Australian Government?

TF: I'll say what I've said before: Strong leadership across both countries would be the best path to resolving this!

j-d: The redrawing of TWE's brand portfolio into three divisions: A halfway-house move after TWE explored spinning off Penfolds altogether?

TF: We did the work on the demerger, and saw significant benefits from a separate focus. We also saw significant costs and complexities. I'm convinced we can get 90% of the benefits whilst not having anywhere near the costs and complexities.

That's the philosophy around the design. Whether that proves to be correct, time will tell, but this is an internal operating model that is the right way to grow this business.

j-d: You were never going to spin off Penfolds, were you? You just wanted to get us excited!

TF: This is a huge change! A merger would have been huge as well, but this isn't a simple change we're undertaking and we know that.

