In the British business & consumer services industry, there were 113 M&A deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $1.1bn, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $425m acquisition of goat solutions by wpp was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. A thorough analysis of the disruptive themes, the M&A activity and most notable deals are included in GlobalData’s Consumer Goods Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes report. Buy the report here.

In value terms, M&A activity in The UK increased by 89% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $582.4m and fell by 69% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 8% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 13% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in The UK in Q1 2023 were Rothschild & Co; Sentio Partners; Baird Financial Group with 3, 2, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisorss supporting these M&A deals in The UK Q1 2023 were Addleshaw Goddard; Slaughter and May; Squire Patton Boggs (US) with 6, 2, 2 deals respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Deal type includes Acquisition, Asset transactions and Mergers.