In the British business & consumer services industry, there were 113 M&A deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $1.1bn, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $425m acquisition of goat solutions by wpp was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. A thorough analysis of the disruptive themes, the M&A activity and most notable deals are included in GlobalData’s Consumer Goods Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes report. Buy the report here.

In value terms, M&A activity in The UK increased by 89% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $582.4m and fell by 69% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 8% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 13% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in The UK in Q1 2023 were Rothschild & Co; Sentio Partners; Baird Financial Group with 3, 2, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisorss supporting these M&A deals in The UK Q1 2023 were Addleshaw Goddard; Slaughter and May; Squire Patton Boggs (US) with 6, 2, 2 deals respectively.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Consumer Goods Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes, buy the report here.