Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that digitalization accounted for 65 business & consumer services deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $454.6m. The $425m acquisition of Goat Solutions by WPP was the industry's largest disclosed deal.

Digitalization - Consumer TrendSights Analysis, 2022

In value terms, digitalization-related deal activity increased by 93% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $235.7m and rose by 156% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 32% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 150% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Eight Advisory (8 ADVISORY); Equiteq; Exelon with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Jones Day; Marval O'Farrell & Mairal; Barbosa, Mussnich e Aragao Advogados with 3, 2, 1 deals respectively.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Digitalization – Consumer TrendSights Analysis, 2022 buy the report here.

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Deals Database tracks global deal activity, including mergers, acquisitions, capital raising, strategic alliances, and licensing agreements. Proprietary analysis is used to group deals into key thematic areas and granular sectors across the world’s largest industries.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Deal type includes Acquisition, Asset transactions and Mergers.