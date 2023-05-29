Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that digitalization accounted for 65 business & consumer services deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $454.6m. The $425m acquisition of Goat Solutions by WPP was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. Digitalization is one of the eight mega-trends that GlobalData covers as part of the TrendSights series of consumer insight studies. GlobalData’s Digitalization – Consumer TrendSights Analysis report highlights the market drivers, the relevance of trends by sector and provides strategic take-outs for new product development. Buy the report here.

In value terms, digitalization-related deal activity increased by 93% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $235.7m and rose by 156% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 32% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 150% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Eight Advisory (8 ADVISORY); Equiteq; Exelon with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Jones Day; Marval O'Farrell & Mairal; Barbosa, Mussnich e Aragao Advogados with 3, 2, 1 deals respectively.

