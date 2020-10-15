Why the latest sexism row will be a watershed moment for whisky - comment

The recent campaign against Jim Murray's 'Whisky Bible' has shone a light on sexism in whisky, and there's no turning it off now. Brands will need to take a proactive, as opposed to merely reactive, stance to show that their condemnation of misogyny and commitment to inclusivity goes beyond lip service, says Amy Hopkins.



Jim Murray's annual Whisky Bible is a reliable headline grabber. Year after year, the compendium elicits widespread attention, and oftentimes controversy, for its much-anticipated selection of "world's best" whiskies. In recent weeks, however, the book has hit the headlines for other reasons, sparking what has been described as "whisky's 'Me Too' moment".

Let's recap.

The 2021 edition of Jim Murray's Whisky Bible was published last month, naming Canadian whisky Alberta Premium Cask Strength as its 'World Whisky of the Year' and bestowing accolades on a number of other regional and category winners. Just as the lauded brands started to issue press releases and shout about their successes on social media, the book itself was hit with an onslaught of criticism. Writing in Forbes, Felipe Schrieberg accused Murray of using "sexist" language in his reviews, which he said has long been "ignored" by brands.

Similarly, Becky Paskin, co-founder of the Our Whisky platform, which champions diversity in whisky, published a widely-shared social media post that branded Murray's language as "sexist and vulgar" and derided brands for promoting their success in the Bible. In her critique, Paskin identified numerous reviews from Murray that feature lewd comments and compare whisky to women's bodies, or liken the act of drinking whisky to having sex with a woman. A prime example is Murray's review of Welsh whisky Penderyn Celt, which reads: "If this was a woman, I'd want to make love to it every night. And in the morning. And afternoon, if I could find the time… and energy."

In a subsequent statement, Murray accused his critics of "faux outrage" and of attacking his freedom of speech, insisting both he and his work are "not sexist".

For me, whether the intent was there or not, a number of Murray's reviews are intrinsically sexist. The writer sexually objectifies women in his copy, which, by definition, is a sexist endeavour. In line with tedious stereotypes, he also assigns a female gender to a whisky that "pops up with a new look, a different perfume … [and] appears not to be able to make up its mind." Moreover, women who were made aware of his language were demonstrably offended by what they perceived to be misogynistic content.

Isn't that proof enough?

This type of language is so clearly aimed at a particular demographic that it becomes exclusionary by nature, sullying whisky with a regressive 'old boys club' image - an image that the industry has been working hard to dispel for some years.

Voices from both inside and outside the industry were galvanised by Schrieberg's article and Paskin's post, with many sharing their own experiences of sexism and other types of prejudicial treatment related to whisky.

Then, producers including Beam Suntory, maker of Alberta whisky, William Grant & Sons, Bacardi, Chivas Brothers, Catoctin Creek and Dornoch Distillery responded by condemning sexism in whisky, some referencing the Whisky Bible directly, others indirectly. A number of them explicitly said they would no longer partner with or promote the publication.

Commentators applauded the action, which I agree is a positive sign of how seriously the industry is taking its commitment to inclusivity. It's a particularly brave move for smaller distillers, for whom a Murray endorsement is worth its weight in gold.

But, I can't help but feel brands were strong-armed into taking action by the sudden groundswell of criticism. Would they have distanced themselves from the Whisky Bible had some of the most prominent voices in the industry not compelled them to do so? Did they really have any other choice?

As with most controversies these days, 'Murraygate' played out on social media, meaning brands were instantly held to account by thousands of voices. Once Paskin and Schrieberg's views had gained traction online, and once mainstream media had picked up on the story, it would have been a PR disaster to blindly promote their awards.

Some brands proclaimed they had long taken umbrage with the Whisky Bible due to Murray's inappropriate language, both in written and spoken form. Others indicated they had never really paid much attention to the content inside the books - which is odd considering the level of investment brands pump into marketing their placements within them.

And so, while this saga does feel like a watershed moment in the campaign to stamp out sexism in whisky, it goes to show that too often brands take a reactive approach to enhancing inclusivity. There is still a lingering complacency and reluctance to challenge the status quo, but meaningful change needs to come from deep within.

That's not to say impressive strides haven't been taken to make whisky more open. For example, in a timely coincidence, just days after the Whisky Bible storm, the Scotch Whisky Association launched its Diversity & Inclusivity Charter, which aims to "ensure" the industry is "welcoming … for people of every gender, ethnicity, disability, age and sexual orientation".

Crucially, brands need to recognise that Jim Murray's Whisky Bible does not exist in a bubble, as women's recent testimonies of harassment and discrimination attest. The book is very much a product of its environment, and more work needs to be done to challenge the systems that made this type of content acceptable - even profitable - for so long.

The author's public flagellation cannot atone for the ills of the industry at large, and brands would be remiss to not take this moment to reflect on their own decisions and values. 'Murraygate' has brought the issue of sexism in whisky into the open, and now there's nowhere to hide.