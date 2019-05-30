Why pink is the biggest thing in spirits in 2019 - Comment

Our white spirits commentator has spied a trend! Richard Woodard walks us through what everyone else is doing, so you can too.

Spirits distillers are busy playing with pink

Nearly 20 years ago, in one of my earlier incarnations in the drinks trade reporting world, we organised a design competition. Deliberations over and done with, some of the contending products were dispensed among the judges as a way of saying thank you for their (unpaid) efforts.

I ended up with a bottle of 1861 Replica Macallan, then retailing for roughly GBP100. I can't remember what the whisky was like, but I do recall that the bottle was a thing of beauty, in an antique-y, imperfect, highly tactile kind of way. I didn't know the back-story of that bottle then, but I do now. The distillery bought a slew of supposedly 19th-Century Macallans around the turn of the Millennium, offering some for resale and constructing replicas (1861, 1841, 1876) using the liquid and the packaging as a template.

One problem: They all turned out to be fakes (the liquid for sure; opinions vary about the packaging). Not that I knew or cared at the time. But now? Now that the bottle I took home is worth several hundred pounds at auction? A modern replica of an antique whisky that was really a modern fake is now a highly collectable and valuable commodity.

This makes my head spin.

The Macallan story popped into my head this week, when perusing some of the new product launches that have graced the pages of just-drinks in recent times. Three pink gins in the third week of May alone, and enough sickly-sweet strawberry infusions to prompt an insulin surge.

But, pink gins? Meh. Let's leave the world of questionable juniper content behind and look elsewhere. Let's look, in particular, at Diageo's Ketel One Botanical range, launched recently in the UK after becoming a big hit in the US. Three variants - Peach & Orange Blossom, Cucumber & Mint, Grapefruit & Rose - all bottled at 30% abv. The press release has a lot of blather about 'farm-to-table restaurants', 'fitness bands' and 'mindfulness', but a quote from Bob Nolet is more telling: "We've watched the gin category boom in recent years, introducing new and herbaceous flavours. Premium vodka continues to grow alongside this."

Leaving aside the disconnect between the two sentences, the intention is clear: By using one b-word - botanical - Diageo and the Nolets are targeting another: Bandwagon.

They're not alone. Last year, Ncn'ean distillery on the west coast of Scotland brought out Ncn'ean Botanical Spirit, which at least makes the gin link explicit, combining its new-make (whisky) spirit with juniper and coriander, among other ingredients.

It's even happening in beer. Amsterdam brewer Lowlander uses 'gin-style botanicals' in its beers, including orange peel, elderflower, ginger and grapefruit, referencing the Dutch capital's gin and genever heritage.

Then there's the preponderance of pink, strawberry-influenced concoctions. Malibu's 11% abv Strawberry Spritz cited 'the power of pink' at its launch - and I don't think Pernod Ricard was referring to rosé wine - while UK-based Black Cow Vodka has recently unveiled Black Cow Vodka & English Strawberries.

Pink colour? Strawberry flavour? Anyone can do that - not just people making a spirit with a three-letter name starting with 'G'.

Indeed, Ketel One Botanical isn't gin (it isn't even vodka). Malibu Strawberry Spritz isn't gin, nor are Black Cow Vodka & English Strawberries, Ncn'ean's Botanical Spirit or Lowlander Botanical Infusions. But all, whatever the misdirection contained in their publicity materials, are referencing and riding on the coat-tails of the biggest trend in the drinks industry this year. I learned earlier this month that Beefeater Pink has become the most successful launch in Pernod's 43-year history; Gordon's Pink, meanwhile, is already a 1m-case brand in its own right.

We can argue about whether, for all their mounting sales, these latter two products are even gin in the first place. Wherever we stand on the issue, we'd be fools to think that the trends driving their success will remain confined to one single spirits category.

In fact, we're now at the point where the innovation in other categories - certainly with regard to Ketel One, Ncn'ean and Lowlander - is closer in its execution to the true essence of gin than the innovation within gin itself.

Could it also be the point at which the gin boom might, indirectly and inadvertently, usher in a resurgence for flavoured vodka as well? After all, the latter's lack of precise identity does give it the chameleon-like power to keep on changing in line with the zeitgeist.

Gin coming to the rescue of vodka while at the same time compromising its own character and identity? My head's beginning to spin again.