Why is Anheuser-Busch InBev bidding farewell to its CFO? - comment

While Anheuser-Busch InBev is most definitely a global brewer, its management is a sturdy coterie of Brazilians who have been there since the start of the company's run from regional star to world dominance.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is trying to pay down debt from its SABMiller acquisition

CEO Carlos Brito is one, having helmed the company through its various incarnations for 15 years. Departing-CFO Felipe Dutra is another, working alongside Brito for all of those 15 years and during their time together at AmBev, the Brazilian brewer that has served as the platform for the A-B InBev project.

Dutra's journey at Brito's side is to come to an end after A-B InBev today confirmed earlier speculation that he will leave the company. Dutra is to officially step down at the end of April but will stick around for an undefined period of time to bed in his successor.

The group gave no reason for Dutra's pending exit beyond vague talk of "new projects". But, when the Financial Times reported last month that Dutra's time was up, speculation centred around the idea that the CFO was taking the heat for A-B InBev's recent sub-par performance. The company has been working to pay down debt incurred from its SABMiller acquisition, agreeing last year to sell off its Australian unit to Asahi. Meanwhile, an Asia-Pacific IPO was offered, then withdrawn, then finally enacted.

A-B InBev's all-important share price has dropped and is currently down to about 60% of where it stood before the SABMiller takeover speculation began in earnest, in mid-2015. Dutra's leaving, then, may take heat off Brito and allow him more time to get the debt down further and increase the share price.

In the past, a trusted A-B InBev financial lever to encourage a stock price rise was M&A. However, Dutra's departure - along with the lingering debt (US$104.5bn as of September, according to an S&P Capital report cited by the Wall Street Journal) - suggests that the normally-acquisitive brewer may lay off the megadeals for the time being.

Dutra oversaw some of the biggest takeovers in corporate history, including the US$107bn SAB buy, and is well-versed in the financial details of acquisitions. His successor may not get the chance to learn those skills - one of the few giveaways in A-B InBev's statement today was how Dutra has freed up resources "to invest behind the organic growth of our business". This suggests the brewer will focus on growing what it has.

In this regard, there is much scope, as, by some accounts, the African part of A-B InBev's empire - and the main reason for the SAB takeover - has failed to fire. Elsewhere, in the US, the company is suffering alongside other brewers as mainstream lager demand refuses to strengthen.

One thing that today's announcement proves hasn't changed is A-B InBev's hiring policy. The new CFO is Fernando Tennenbaum, another Brazilian who currently holds the same role as AmBev CFO that Dutra had before making the jump to InBev. This lack of diversity at the senior level is not unusual in beer - Heineken's top brass are mainly Dutch, while Carlsberg's are northern European - but stands in contrast to management teams in spirits and soft drinks, which better reflect the global markets they serve.

That said, Tennenbaum, 42, is different in one respect. According to his LinkedIn profile, before moving into finance he studied industrial engineering.

Who better than a qualified engineer to fix A-B InBev's structural challenges?

