Why craft whisky/whiskey will never be the same again - comment

The craft whisk(e)y industry is trapped in a vice, with pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and retaliatory tariffs deepening the cracks that have existed for some time. In her debut for just-drinks, dark spirits category commentator Amy Hopkins forecasts that the road to recovery will be long and hard, and only the strong will survive.

The craft segment of the whisky/whiskey category is taking a battering

According to the UK government, the coronavirus has been a leveller, treating both rich and poor with the same careless disregard. Some critics, however. reproached ministers for failing to acknowledge the disproportionate effect the disease has on lower-income households. In business, the pandemic has also proven to be a discriminatory force, with large corporations that operate across multiple geographies and channels better equipped to weather the storm than smaller firms that have limited resources and routes to market.

Add to this the trauma of retaliatory tariffs, and it becomes clear that in the spirits world, craft whisk(e)y distillers are uniquely exposed to a perfect storm of market challenges.

According to trade associations, the European Union's 25% tariff on American whiskey and the US's tariff at the same level on single malt Scotch have hit small producers the hardest. After all, these businesses don't have the portfolio diversity of Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Beam Suntory or Brown-Forman, or their ability to cope with margin pressure.

In 2018, exports of craft spirits from the US plummeted by 50%, according to the most recent figures from the American Craft Spirits Association (ACSA). While exports may only account for a measly 3.3% of total US craft spirits sales, tariffs are blocking what could be a valuable lifeline for brands looking to offset heavy losses at home.

In March, when the US started to impose lockdown measures, the ACSA warned that craft distilleries were potentially facing an "industry-wide collapse". Across the nation, tasting rooms closed, the on-premise was mothballed, and the off-premise became even more competitive as a result.

Fast forward to the end of April, and a survey conducted by the Distilled Spirits Council of the US and the American Distilling Institute revealed that craft distilleries had on average experienced a plunge in sales of 64%. Two-thirds of survey respondents said they didn't believe they could sustain their businesses for more than six months.

For the producers that manage to survive the initial shock, their woes are likely to continue in the medium- to long-term. Distillery construction will inevitably be put on hold as investments dissipate. A global economic recession will cast doubt on consumers' ability to purchase super-premium brands. Elsewhere, shoppers' proven predilection for familiar, trusted products in times of crises means the market share of big brands will increase.

Even more worryingly, as consumers adopt a more cautious approach to drinking and dining out, the on-premise profit pool is sure to dry up. Furthermore, since bartenders play an essential role in promoting craft brands on their menus and through their interactions with guests, it will be even harder for these whiskies/whiskeys to recruit new fans.

Small Scotch distillers face the same challenges but, since there are far more American craft whiskey brands, the overall impact will be less severe in comparison.

"It's terrifying that such a robust industry could be so deeply threatened in a matter of weeks," said Pia Carusone from Washington DC distillery Republic Restoratives at the end of April. "I worry that many of us won't survive and the farmers and small suppliers that depend on us will be hurt as well."

However, the rapid pace of the US craft spirit segment's decline begs the question: Just how robust was it to begin with?

The industry's revival is a phenomenal success story - the data speaks for itself. There are now more than 2,000 craft distilleries operating across the country, and sales have consistently outpaced the total spirits market, up 25.5% by volume and 27% by value in 2018 according to the ACSA. The IWSR, meanwhile, has claimed there are "decades to go" until the sector reaches saturation point and starts to backpedal.

However, the data also shows that the geographic reach of these brands has remained limited: Nearly 50% of US craft spirits sales take place in distillers' home states, says the ACSA, with almost half of this home-state business taking place on-site at distilleries. Share of the total US spirits market, while growing, also remains relatively low for craft players, at 3.9% by volume and 5.8% by value. This demonstrates what executives have told me in the past: that craft whiskey producers' focus on selling locally means the big guns' share of throat has remained intact.

As smaller players turn their focus to the off-premise channel, where the power of big brands is most palpable, their lack of experience in this arena will be difficult to overcome. When so many rely on tasting rooms and bars to generate a significant portion of their business, what will be their USP on-shelf?

Of course, larger players are able to more nimbly navigate the US's notorious three-tier system and get their products on shelves in the first place. Legislators in a number of states have moved to ease the burden on small, independent firms by permitting direct shipping to consumers - but will it be a case of too little, too late? In Kentucky, for instance, a law was passed to allow D2C shipping of alcoholic beverages in early-April, but this will not take effect until July.

For those in dire need of market access, three months is a long time to wait.

As the tasting rooms and bars of the future - or what's left of them at least - prepare for significantly-reduced footfalls, craft brand owners will need to establish new ways of reaching consumers, and fast. There's no denying the enormity of the challenge that lies ahead of them. For many, it will be insurmountable.