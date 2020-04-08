Treasury Wine Estates' Penfolds demerger - Seriously, what is the point? - comment

In announcing the initial conclusions of a recent business review today, Treasury Wine Estates has prompted the very simple question: Why?

Michael Clarke is due to stand down as Treasury Wine Estates' CEO in September

A statement to the Australian Stock Exchange earlier today featured the following line from the group: "Treasury Wine Estates … announced its intention to consider a demerger of the Penfolds business … into a separate company." Take another look at it. Did you trip up at the same point that I did?

"... announced its intention to consider..."

This is one of the more confusing statements I've read. I struggled - and continue to struggle - with the concept of stating that you plan to think about doing something. Either you're thinking about doing it, or you're not.

Some conclusions of the review make sense, even if the timing's not ideal. In looking to "reduce the size and scale of its 'commercial' wine business" in the US, Treasury is staying true to its - and the wider wine industry's - pursuit of premiumisation. When prioritising value over volume, the offload of some of your brands is rule number one. Thanks to COVID-19, however, wine consumers around the world aren't able to leave their homes at the moment. The resultant uncertainty and inability to party means that trading down will be the consumer trend of the day for some months to come.

Returning to the Penfolds spin-off, and it's difficult to see the thought process that came to this conclusion. "Penfolds accounts for approximately 10% of our volume, but well over half of our earnings," said CEO Michael Clarke in today's statement, adding that a demerger would "enhance 'New TWE' and Penfolds' ability to pursue their own strategic priorities and deliver a stronger long-term growth profile under separate teams and ownership structures."

No. Me neither.

I don't hear rumblings from, say, Brown-Forman about splitting Jack Daniel's from its siblings, or Diageo doing the same with Johnnie Walker. So, why Penfolds?

There is one reason that makes a bit more sense to me: Clarke is lined up to step down from the CEO role later this year and will be keen to leave a legacy behind. When his pending departure was announced last year, I suggested that this legacy might stretch to bringing a Champagne producer in-house. Now, it looks like Clarke wants to make a hero brand out of Penfolds.

That may be good for Clarke and, indeed, for Penfolds, but what about the rest of Treasury? Will the group shorn of its powerhouse brand not simply wither on the vine?

Maybe Treasury should intend to consider the move a bit longer.