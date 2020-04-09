How is the coronavirus hitting the wine industry? - comment

Every industry is being severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In wine, the sales channels have been battered while production also has battles to fight. Category commentator Chris Losh surveys the wreckage.

Despite the chaos on the sales front, wine harvests have continued in the southern hemisphere - but not without a struggle

So, how's the last month been for you?

To describe March 2020 as 'turbulent' is a bit like saying that Billie Holliday could carry a tune. It's not inaccurate, but it doesn't come close to the whole story.

Since my last column, the coronavirus has spread to every continent on the planet. In the last 24 hours, the World Health Organisation recorded over 1.5m cases, and almost 90,000 deaths. Stock markets have fallen faster than in the Great Depression and credit markets seized up. In country after country, consumption, production and exports are in freefall.

The pace of change is causing governments all manner of headaches, with policy shifts coming on a daily - sometimes hourly - basis. One government official in the UK described the crisis as being like a game of whack-a-mole, with new problems appearing all the time.

In such a febrile atmosphere, it's reassuring to know that you can always rely on French drinks aristocrats to calm things down by chucking a bit of ill-thought-out racism into the mix. In an extraordinary Facebook rant Patrick Rosset, son of Champagne Deutz CEO Fabrice Rosset, called on the world to boycott all Chinese products claiming (if my French is correct) that "every time, the shit comes from them".

Oddly, this didn't play well in China and led to angry locals lining up to call for a boycott of the brand. Cue grovelling apologies, deletion of Facebook account and, presumably, junior being sent to sit in extreme isolation, far from a wi-fi signal.

Choosing to blame the Chinese was stupid and wrong. But, Rosset's outburst was, essentially, a howl of anguish at the way COVID-19 has caused the global economy to grind almost to a halt. As a luxury product - and therefore a bell-weather for economic optimism - Champagne is perhaps more susceptible to financial downturns than other drinks. That said, producers, importers and merchants across the board will all be affected.

One of the most obvious casualties thus far has been the on-premise, with outlets shuttered across the globe. There might have been an increase in home-deliveries of wine to locked-down drinkers, but it won't come close to making up for the freeze in sales on airlines and cruise ships, restaurants, bars and hotels.

How many of these venues will restart again, we have no idea. But, we can be pretty sure that it won't be anywhere near 100%. Nor do we know how easy it will be for replacement businesses to secure credit. For a year, at least, we're going to be looking at a severely-diminished hospitality sector. Obviously, as restaurants close, with unpaid wine bills, so merchants - many of whom already operate on wafer-thin margins - will start to creak under the strain. Marketing budgets will be frozen, events, trade shows and tastings cancelled.

Beer and spirits companies are already ditching their forecasts for the year. Wine companies, it's safe to say, will be following suit.

The next 12 months, then, are not looking pretty - and that's assuming that cures/inoculations are found to allow some semblance of normality to return later this year. Yet, somewhere beneath the chaos and uncertainty, the inevitability of nature means that, at a production level, at least, wine is carrying on.

The New World producers have got their crop in and, with vines in many European vineyards weeks ahead of schedule, the continent's growers are nervously looking out for spring frosts. There's something curiously reassuring about the familiar shots of smoking bougies in the vineyards and it's to be hoped they work. A cold snap in the style of 2017 would, I imagine, be the final straw for many.

Given that the state of the world economy is so parlous, unknowable and, frankly, depressing, it's perhaps worth focusing our attention on a slightly different element of the crisis: namely, what impact, in practical terms, COVID-19 might have on northern hemisphere wineries this year. And here, at least, we are not whistling in the dark: The growers of Europe and the US can learn from the experiences of their counterparts - albeit with the caveat that, for most, coronavirus measures came in at the very end of the growing season.

Currently, all southern hemisphere wineries have been granted immunity to some degree from the lockdowns. Workers can travel around to bring in the harvest and work in the winery, provided social-distancing measures are observed.

This dispensation did, admittedly, come very late in South Africa's Western Cape region, where, the week before the country's lockdown was announced, most wineries were in mid-fermentation. For several days, with wine not on the 'essential goods' list, winemakers were faced with the choice of either breaking the law or staying at home and losing their year's work. Fortunately, vigorous lobbying by industry groups saw the Department of Agriculture change its mind.

Elsewhere, business is continuing in Australia and New Zealand, but cellar doors, winery hotels and restaurants have been closed down. Depending on the state of Europe in six months' time, we can expect some or all of these measures to be in place.

The biggest issue, perhaps, could be labour. Many wineries rely on foreign picking teams, and there's no guarantee how easy it will be to get them, particularly if borders are closed. Will Californian wineries be able to source pickers from Mexico? Western European wineries from Eastern Europe?

Of course, there may well be a ready-made pool of workers from suspended parts of the winery operations such as restaurants. And, as one Portuguese winery put it, somewhat bleakly: "We expect the economy to take a hit, so there should be an increase in supply for labour."

With entire swathes of the working population currently unable to work, it might well be possible, in theory, to source labour locally rather than from abroad. But, with traceability likely to be key, the complications surrounding the recruitment of these temporary staff will need to be addressed sooner rather than later.

If there is one positive from the havoc being wreaked by COVID-19 across the world at the moment, it is that the southern hemisphere countries more or less dodged a bullet when it came to vintage 2020 and the northern hemisphere ones have plenty of time to prepare for it.

It's not much of a positive, but it's something, at least. In the current climate, we should probably grasp it.