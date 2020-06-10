Brown-Forman's Chambord write-down signals tough times ahead for back-bar stalwarts - comment

Yesterday's results from Brown-Forman have made it clear that when it comes to the fallout from the coronavirus, spirits brands will have vastly differing fortunes.

Chambord is packaged in a bottle designed to stand out in cocktail bars

The Jack Daniel's owner noted in its fiscal-2020 results a US$13m write-down on Chambord, the raspberry and blackberry liqueur brand packaged in a fabulously-ornate, silver and black bottle that looks like it would be more at home atop a royal sceptre than in your cocktail cabinet.

Which may well be the problem.

Brown-Forman blamed the write-down on the closure of the global on-premise, which is expected to hit Chambord particularly hard in the 12 months ahead. Unlike Jack Daniel's, Chambord is not designed for kitchen cupboards and sits much more pretty on the back bar. That's true even if we ignore its looks - the liqueur is mainly used as a secondary ingredient in cocktails, such as a French martini and raspberry margarita. Even those lucky enough to have more time on their hands during the lockdown are unlikely to be serving up a Chambord cocktail in front of Netflix.

The brand is one of a number of cocktail-focussed liqueurs set for a tough time, post-coronavirus. Lucas Bols' Galliano, with its towering glass bottle that is - literally - not designed for the home drinks cabinet, is one that springs to mind. Elsewhere, four years ago, Campari Group spent EUR684m (then-US$761.4m) bringing Grand Marnier into its portfolio: In the first three months of 2020, however, sales of the brand fell 11% due to the impact of the pandemic on the on-premise channel in the US.

So, what to do about it? Unfortunately, not much. A sell-off would be wildly presumptuous - after all, they're not making 150-year-old liqueur brands any more. Better to sit out the lockdown effect and wait for better days.

That said, resistance is not entirely futile. Note the Q1 performance of Grand Marnier against another Campari-owned cocktail ingredient, Aperol. As the former slid, Aperol remained relatively stable, possibly thanks to Aperol Spritz, a simple key serve that works as well in the home as it does away from it.

What Chambord and its ilk need to do is convince consumers that they do have a place in their drinks cabinets. Brand managers will now face the unenviable task of pushing signature serves that use ingredients generally found at home. Either that, or they could make the bottles more cupboard-friendly.

But, where's the fun in that?