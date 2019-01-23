What are the biggest global risks facing drinks companies in 2019? - Sustainability Spotlight

The publication of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Risks Report 2019 last week showed environmental issues again dominating the long-term global risk landscape. For drinks companies, however, their significant exposure to climate-related risk only tells part of the story, with their supply chains particularly threatened by a combination of risk factors. Ben Cooper reports.

Climate issues are highly prevalent in a chart of global risks for 2019

The 14-year history of the World Economic Forum Global Risks Report reflects a striking transformation in the risk landscape facing drinks manufacturers, with the growth of environmental concerns to a point where they dominate the long-term risk horizon as the most dramatic trend.

To the WEF's credit, climate change, loss of biodiversity and extreme weather events were all specifically mentioned in the first report in 2006, where they are described as risks that might rise up the agenda. And, rise, they did. The latest report sees climate change without challenge as the defining risk of the age.

Environmental risks represent five of the 30 risk factors included in the 'Global Risks Perception Survey' in which 1,000 experts and decision-makers rank risks in terms of likelihood to occur within the next ten years and impact within the same timeframe. Ten years ago, there were no environmental factors in the top five risks on either parameter.

Today, environmental concerns make up the top three risks by likelihood, namely extreme weather events, failure of climate-change mitigation & adaptation and natural disasters. Meanwhile, in terms of perceived impact, only weapons of mass destruction outscore six environmental or climate-related risk factors: failure of climate-change mitigation & adaptation; extreme weather events; water crises (categorised as societal rather than environmental); natural disasters; biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse.

Moreover, this means all five environmental risk criteria are, for the third year in a row, clustered in the right-hand top corner of the WEF risk matrix, signifying they were above - most of them well above - the average score.

In addition to the escalation of climate risk, the last ten years have also seen geopolitical and technological factors assume far greater prominence within the WEF risk landscape, and it is in these areas that the top short-term risks identified in the 2019 survey are to be found. Notably, 91% of those surveyed anticipate more economic confrontations between major powers during 2019, with 88% expecting further erosion of multilateral trading rules and agreements. Indeed, 85% expect political confrontations and frictions between major powers also to increase in the coming year.

The most significant short-term risk linked to environmental factors is arguably as much a geopolitical issue with environmental consequences, with 64% of respondents expecting erosion of global policy coordination on climate change during 2019. Here is a clear example of the growing tendency for risks factors to become interconnected, often exacerbating, compounding and increasing overall exposure.

A prevailing theme of the WEF analysis is that risks do not come as single spies. As Alison Martin, group chief risk officer at Zurich Insurance Group, told the press conference to launch the 2019 edition: "Interconnectedness and complexity of global risk is here to stay". Martin added: "You need to be careful when you look at addressing one risk, because it may have an unintended consequence on another."

In spite of relatively-high exposure to environmental risks, therefore, by way of their agricultural supply chains and significant water consumption, drinks companies have to consider how those risks might be compounded or complicated by other factors. Speaking to just-drinks following the launch, John Drzik, president of global risk & digital at professional services specialist Marsh & McLennan Co's, suggests the diverse range of risks has particularly concerning implications for drinks firms' supply chains.

"In a drinks company, I think supply chain would be a critical area that is brought into focus, because your exposure to geopolitical changes could create tariffs, investment restrictions, other types of impediments in your supply chain or extreme weather events could affect it," Drzik says. "Water crisis is one of the risks brought to the fore in the last couple of years, where your sources of water could be impeded by either geopolitical or lack of infrastructure developments."

Meanwhile, technology-related risks have "moved to the top of the agenda for virtually all companies", Drzik adds. Some 82% of respondents anticipate a higher risk of cyber-attacks leading to data or monetary theft in 2019, with 80% expecting greater risk of cyber-attack causing disruption to operations and infrastructure.

Particularly worrying is that technology represents the most significant blind spot among global risks, as the vulnerabilities of highly-connected societies are far from fully understood. Rising cyber-dependency is the most significant trend identified in the report after climate change.

Linked to how technology connects societies and communities across the globe is another high-risk factor that could substantially increase the negative impact of certain risk scenarios for drinks companies, namely high vulnerability to "social media wildfires". Given the high, often global, profile of many major drinks brands, any controversial revelation or event concerning a product or a beverage firm's operations has the potential to be publicised rapidly via social media.

"Any kind of issues in the product itself would be amplified by being a consumer product, but I think even just what they're doing or not doing to the climate could catch 'social media fire' for a brand like Coca-Cola or Budweiser, and spread more quickly," Drzik says. "Even if the probability of some kind of event or some kind of environmentally-related reputational damage was the same as another company, the potential for it to get amplified would be higher. If Coca-Cola is damaging the environment that would catch."

Drzik believes many major consumer brand companies already have crisis management resources ready to deal with social media-related reputational risks. However, he suggests the daunting array of risks now facing drinks companies and their tendency to interconnect and interact with one another mean there are many more potential sources for such events than before.

Drzik's advice to companies is to build up their "crisis-management muscle" in relation to social media to keep on top of a "significant exposure".