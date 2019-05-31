Trump hands Mexican headache to Constellation Brands, Casa Cuervo, Diageo - Focus

Constellation Brands, Casa Cuervo and Diageo will be among the drinks companies holding their breath in the coming days, hoping that President Trump doesn't go through with his latest threat, with Mexico the latest in his firing line.

President Trump has long bemoaned the flow of immigrants into the US

Late yesterday, Trump, who has long complained about immigration into the US from - and through - Mexico, announced the introduction of a 5% tariff on all Mexican goods coming into the US. The move, which takes effect on 10 June, will be followed by further monthly rises of 5% until October, when tariffs on imports would hit 25%.

"We welcome people who come to the United States legally, but we cannot allow our laws to be broken and our borders to be violated," Trump said in a statement. "For years, Mexico has not treated us fairly - but we are now asserting our rights as a sovereign nation."

In the drinks industry, Constellation will be the most worried. Since taking full ownership of Crown Imports seven years ago, the group has consistently seen its beer business in the US – comprising solely Mexican brands owned outside the US by Grupo Modelo formerly, Anheuser-Busch InBev presently – serve as its growth driver. So much so that Constellation has dialled down its presence in wine, where the company had long focused its efforts.

Indeed, only last year, Constellation spent almost US$1bn increasing capacity at one of its three breweries in Mexico, to cope with the insatiable demand for its beers in the US.

With all of this beer destined for the US, we expect the nerves to be jangling right now at Constellation HQ.

The same can be said of Casa Cuervo, whose namesake Tequila brand – the company's biggest – has started seeing success in the US market – also the company's biggest – in encouraging consumers up the price ladder.

Meanwhile, only last week, Diageo hailed the success of its positionings of both Don Julio and Casamigos in the US. Even with the same price points, the group noted, the two Tequila brands are both generating sales growth in the Tequila category in the US – you guessed it, the category's biggest.

The next five months, then, could provide more than their fair share of sleepless nights for the owners of Mexican brands in the US. Buy them a drink, maybe?