Top US Craft Brewers in 2017 - The facts
By Olly Wehring | 14 March 2018
Earlier this week, US trade body The Brewers Association released its annual chart listing the largest craft brewers in the country in volume terms in 2017. Here is the top 50.
Top US Craft Brewers in 2017
|+/- LY
|Brewing Company
|State
|1
|---
|D. G. Yuengling & Son
|PA
|2
|---
|Boston Beer Co
|MA
|3
|---
|Sierra Nevada Brewing Co
|CA
|4
|---
|New Belgium Brewing Co
|CO
|5
|+1
|Duvel Moortgat
|CA/MO/NY
|6
|-1
|Gambrinus
|TX
|7
|---
|Bell's Brewery
|MI
|8
|+1
|Stone Brewing Co
|CA
|9
|NE
|CANarchy
|CO/FL/UT/MI
|10
|-2
|Deschutes Brewery
|OR
|11
|---
|Brooklyn Brewery
|NY
|12
|+2
|Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
|DE
|13
|-1
|Minhas Craft Brewery
|WI
|14
|-1
|Artisanal Brewing Ventures
|PA/NY
|15
|---
|SweetWater Brewing Co
|GA
|16
|---
|New Glarus Brewing Co
|WI
|17
|---
|Matt Brewing Co
|NY
|18
|---
|Harpoon Brewery
|MA
|19
|---
|Alaskan Brewing
|AK
|20
|+1
|Great Lakes Brewing Co
|OH
|21
|-1
|Abita Brewing Co
|LA
|22
|+5
|Odell Brewing Co
|CO
|22
|+2
|Anchor Brewing Co
|CA
|23
|---
|Stevens Point Brewery
|WI
|24
|---
|August Schell Brewing Co
|MN
|25
|+1
|Summit Brewing Co
|MN
|26
|+5
|21st Amendment Brewery
|CA
|27
|+1
|Shipyard Brewing Co
|ME
|28
|+4
|Flying Dog Brewery
|MD
|29
|---
|Full Sail Brewing Co
|OR
|30
|+8
|Tröegs Brewing Co
|PA
|31
|-7
|Long Trail Brewing Co
|VT
|32
|-2
|Rogue Ales Brewery
|OR
|33
|NE
|Rhinegeist Brewery
|OR
|34
|+2
|Narragansett Brewing Co
|RI
|35
|-1
|Gordon Biersch Brewing Co
|CA
|36
|-1
|Allagash Brewing Co
|ME
|37
|+2
|Uinta Brewing Co
|UT
|38
|-5
|Ninkasi Brewing Co
|OR
|39
|+3
|Surly Brewing Co
|MN
|40
|+6
|Revolution Brewing
|IL
|41
|---
|Karl Strauss Brewing Co
|CA
|42
|-2
|Bear Republic Brewing Co
|CA
|43
|-6
|Green Flash Brewing Co
|CA
|44
|---
|Left Hand Brewing Co
|CO
|45
|NE
|Three Floyds Brewing Co
|CA
|46
|NE
|Saint Arnold Brewing Co
|TX
|47
|-2
|Lost Coast Brewery
|CA
|48
|-1
|North Coast Brewing Co
|CA
|49
|NE
|Wachusett Brewing Co
|MA
|50
|-2
|Avery Brewing Co
|CO
Source: Brewers Association
Last year saw the arrival into the top ten of CANarchy, a collective of craft brewers comprising Oskar Blues Brewery, Perrin Brewing Co, Cigar City Brewing, Squatters Craft Beer and Wasatch Brewery.
Beyond this new entry, the rest of the ten was steady, although Duvel Moortgat moved up another place after 2016's impressive leap of nine places to number six.
The Brewers Association's definition of a craft brewer is:
- Small: Annual production of 6m barrels of beer or less (about 3% of US annual sales)
- Independent: Less than 25% owned or controlled by an alcoholic beverage industry member that is not itself a craft brewer, and
- Traditional: A brewer that has a majority of its total beverage alcohol volume in beers whose flavour derives from traditional or innovative brewing ingredients and their fermentation.
