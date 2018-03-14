Earlier this week, US trade body The Brewers Association released its annual chart listing the largest craft brewers in the country in volume terms in 2017. Here is the top 50.

Top US Craft Brewers in 2017

+/- LYBrewing CompanyState
1---D. G. Yuengling & SonPA
2---Boston Beer CoMA
3---Sierra Nevada Brewing CoCA
4---New Belgium Brewing CoCO
5+1Duvel MoortgatCA/MO/NY
6-1GambrinusTX
7---Bell's BreweryMI
8+1Stone Brewing CoCA
9NECANarchyCO/FL/UT/MI
10-2Deschutes BreweryOR
11---Brooklyn BreweryNY
12+2Dogfish Head Craft BreweryDE
13-1Minhas Craft BreweryWI
14-1Artisanal Brewing VenturesPA/NY
15---SweetWater Brewing CoGA
16---New Glarus Brewing CoWI
17---Matt Brewing CoNY
18---Harpoon BreweryMA
19---Alaskan BrewingAK
20+1Great Lakes Brewing CoOH
21-1Abita Brewing CoLA
22+5Odell Brewing CoCO
22+2Anchor Brewing CoCA
23---Stevens Point BreweryWI
24---August Schell Brewing CoMN
25+1Summit Brewing CoMN
26+521st Amendment BreweryCA
27+1Shipyard Brewing CoME
28+4Flying Dog BreweryMD
29---Full Sail Brewing CoOR
30+8Tröegs Brewing CoPA
31-7Long Trail Brewing CoVT
32-2Rogue Ales BreweryOR
33NERhinegeist BreweryOR
34+2Narragansett Brewing CoRI
35-1Gordon Biersch Brewing CoCA
36-1Allagash Brewing CoME
37+2Uinta Brewing CoUT
38-5Ninkasi Brewing CoOR
39+3Surly Brewing CoMN
40+6Revolution BrewingIL
41---Karl Strauss Brewing CoCA
42-2Bear Republic Brewing CoCA
43-6Green Flash Brewing CoCA
44---Left Hand Brewing CoCO
45NEThree Floyds Brewing CoCA
46NESaint Arnold Brewing CoTX
47-2Lost Coast BreweryCA
48-1North Coast Brewing CoCA
49NEWachusett Brewing CoMA
50-2Avery Brewing CoCO

Source: Brewers Association

Last year saw the arrival into the top ten of CANarchy, a collective of craft brewers comprising Oskar Blues Brewery, Perrin Brewing Co, Cigar City Brewing, Squatters Craft Beer and Wasatch Brewery.

Beyond this new entry, the rest of the ten was steady, although Duvel Moortgat moved up another place after 2016's impressive leap of nine places to number six.


The Brewers Association's definition of a craft brewer is:

  • Small: Annual production of 6m barrels of beer or less (about 3% of US annual sales)
  • Independent: Less than 25% owned or controlled by an alcoholic beverage industry member that is not itself a craft brewer, and
  • Traditional: A brewer that has a majority of its total beverage alcohol volume in beers whose flavour derives from traditional or innovative brewing ingredients and their fermentation.

