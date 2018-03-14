Earlier this week, US trade body The Brewers Association released its annual chart listing the largest craft brewers in the country in volume terms in 2017. Here is the top 50.

Top US Craft Brewers in 2017 +/- LY Brewing Company State 1 --- D. G. Yuengling & Son PA 2 --- Boston Beer Co MA 3 --- Sierra Nevada Brewing Co CA 4 --- New Belgium Brewing Co CO 5 +1 Duvel Moortgat CA/MO/NY 6 -1 Gambrinus TX 7 --- Bell's Brewery MI 8 +1 Stone Brewing Co CA 9 NE CANarchy CO/FL/UT/MI 10 -2 Deschutes Brewery OR 11 --- Brooklyn Brewery NY 12 +2 Dogfish Head Craft Brewery DE 13 -1 Minhas Craft Brewery WI 14 -1 Artisanal Brewing Ventures PA/NY 15 --- SweetWater Brewing Co GA 16 --- New Glarus Brewing Co WI 17 --- Matt Brewing Co NY 18 --- Harpoon Brewery MA 19 --- Alaskan Brewing AK 20 +1 Great Lakes Brewing Co OH 21 -1 Abita Brewing Co LA 22 +5 Odell Brewing Co CO 22 +2 Anchor Brewing Co CA 23 --- Stevens Point Brewery WI 24 --- August Schell Brewing Co MN 25 +1 Summit Brewing Co MN 26 +5 21st Amendment Brewery CA 27 +1 Shipyard Brewing Co ME 28 +4 Flying Dog Brewery MD 29 --- Full Sail Brewing Co OR 30 +8 Tröegs Brewing Co PA 31 -7 Long Trail Brewing Co VT 32 -2 Rogue Ales Brewery OR 33 NE Rhinegeist Brewery OR 34 +2 Narragansett Brewing Co RI 35 -1 Gordon Biersch Brewing Co CA 36 -1 Allagash Brewing Co ME 37 +2 Uinta Brewing Co UT 38 -5 Ninkasi Brewing Co OR 39 +3 Surly Brewing Co MN 40 +6 Revolution Brewing IL 41 --- Karl Strauss Brewing Co CA 42 -2 Bear Republic Brewing Co CA 43 -6 Green Flash Brewing Co CA 44 --- Left Hand Brewing Co CO 45 NE Three Floyds Brewing Co CA 46 NE Saint Arnold Brewing Co TX 47 -2 Lost Coast Brewery CA 48 -1 North Coast Brewing Co CA 49 NE Wachusett Brewing Co MA 50 -2 Avery Brewing Co CO Source: Brewers Association

Last year saw the arrival into the top ten of CANarchy, a collective of craft brewers comprising Oskar Blues Brewery, Perrin Brewing Co, Cigar City Brewing, Squatters Craft Beer and Wasatch Brewery.

Beyond this new entry, the rest of the ten was steady, although Duvel Moortgat moved up another place after 2016's impressive leap of nine places to number six.



