Earlier this week, US trade body The Brewers Association released its annual chart listing the largest brewers in the country in volume terms in 2017. Here is the top 50.

Top US Brewers in 2017

+/- LYBrewing CompanyState
1---Anheuser-Busch (a)MO
2---MillerCoors (b)IL
3NEConstellation Brands (c)IL
4NEHeineken (d)NY
5-2Pabst Brewing Co (e)CA
6---D. G. Yuengling & SonPA
7-2North American Breweries (f)NY
8NEDiageo (g)CT
9-3Boston Beer Co (h)MA
10-3Sierra Nevada Brewing CoCA
11-3New Belgium Brewing Co (i)CO
12-2Craft Brew Alliance (j)OR
13-1Duvel Moortgat (k)CA/MO/NY
14-3Gambrinus (l)TX
15+1Founders Brewing Co (m)MI
16-2Bell’s Brewery (n)MI
17+2Sapporo USA (o)WI
18-1Stone Brewing CoCA
19NECANarchy (p)CO/FL/UT/MI
20-5Deschutes BreweryOR
21-1Brooklyn BreweryNY
22+1Dogfish Head Craft BreweryDE
23-2Minhas Craft Brewery (q)WI
24-2Artisanal Brewing Ventures (r)PA/NY
25-1SweetWater Brewing CoGA
26-1New Glarus Brewing CoWI
27-1Matt Brewing Co (s)NY
28-1Harpoon BreweryMA
29-1Alaskan Brewing CoAK
30---Great Lakes Brewing CoOH
31-2Abita Brewing CoLA
32+4Odell Brewing CoCO
33+1Stevens Point Brewery (t)WI
34+1August Schell Brewing Co (u)MN
35---Summit Brewing CoMN
36+421st Amendment BreweryCA
37---Shipyard Brewing Co (v)ME
38+3Flying Dog BreweryMD
39-1Full Sail Brewing CoOR
40+7Tröegs Brewing CoPA
41-8Long Trail Brewing Co (w)VT
42-3Rogue Ales BreweryOR
43NERhinegeist BreweryOH
44+1Narragansett Brewing CoRI
45-2Gordon Biersch Brewing CoCA
46-2Allagash Brewing CoME
47+1Uinta Brewing CoUT
48-6Ninkasi Brewing CoOR
49NESurly Brewing CoOR
50NERevolution BrewingIL

Source: Brewers Association

The full additions of Constellation Brands, Heineken and Diageo, all of whom went straight into the top ten, skewed the rest of the top 50 for 2017, with most brewers below them subsequently dropping three places. This was the first year that the Brewers Association decided to include import companies based on their total volumes sold in the US.

The biggest mover was Pennsylvania's Tröegs Brewing Co, which moved up seven places to number 40, having been a new entry in 2016.

Exiting the top 50 is Ballast Point, whose volumes have been wrapped into parent company Constellation Brands. Anchor Brewing Co, bought in August by Sapporo, has also departed the chart, joining its new parent company at number 17.

(a) Anheuser-Busch includes 10 Barrel, Bass, Beck's, Blue Point, Bud Light, Budweiser, Breckenridge, Busch, Devils Backbone, Elysian, Four Peaks, Golden Road, Goose Island, Karbach, King Cobra, Landshark, Michelob, Natural Rolling Rock, Shock Top, Wicked Weed, Wild Series brands and Ziegenbock brands.
Does not include partially-owned Coastal, Craft Brew Alliance, Fordham, Kona, Old Dominion, Omission, Red Hook, and Widmer Brothers brands
(b) MillerCoors includes A.C. Golden, Batch 19, Blue Moon, Colorado Native, Coors, Hamms, Hop Valley, Icehouse, Keystone, Killian's, Leinenkugel's, Mickey's, Milwaukee's Best, Miller, Olde English, Revolver, Saint Archer, Steel Reserve, Tenth & Blake, and Terrapin brands
(c) Constellation Brands includes domestic brands Ballast Point, Funky Buddha, and Tocayo Brands; it also includes imported brands Corona, Modelo, Pacifico, and Victoria
(d) Heineken includes domestic brand Lagunitas Brewing Co as well as imported brands Dos Equis and Tecate
(e) Pabst Brewing Co includes Ballantine, Lone Star, Pabst, Pearl, Primo, Rainier, Schlitz and Small Town brands
(f) North American Breweries includes Dundee, Genesee, Labatt Lime, Mactarnahan's, Magic Hat, Portland and Pyramid brands as well as import volume
(g) Diageo includes both domestically-produced and imported Guinness brands
(h) Boston Beer Co includes Alchemy & Science and Sam Adams brands. Does not include Twisted Tea or Angry Orchard brands
(i) New Belgium Brewing Co includes Magnolia Brewing Brands (partial year)
(j) Craft Brew Alliance includes Kona, Omission, Red Hook and Widmer Brothers brands
(k) Duvel Moortgat includes Boulevard, Firestone Walker, and Ommegang brands
(l) Gambrinus includes BridgePort, Shiner and Trumer brands
(m) Founders ownership stake by Mahou San Miguel
(n) Bell's Brewery, Inc includes Bell's and Upper Hand brands
(o) Sapporo USA includes Anchor Brewing Co (partial year), Sapporo and Sleeman brands as well as export volume
(p) CANarchy includes Cigar City, Oskar Blues Brewing Co, Perrin and Utah Brewers Cooperative brands
(q) Minhas Craft Brewery includes Huber, Mountain Crest and Rhinelander brands as well as export volume
(r) Artisanal Brewing Ventures includes Victory and Southern Tier brands
(s) Matt Brewing Co includes Flying Bison, Saranac and Utica Club brands
(t) Stevens Point Brewery includes James Page and Point brands
(u) August Schell Brewing Co includes Grain Belt and Schell's brands
(v) Shipyard Brewing Co includes Casco Bay, Sea Dog and Shipyard brands
(w) Long Trail Brewing Co includes Long Trail, Otter Creek and The Shed brands

