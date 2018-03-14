Earlier this week, US trade body The Brewers Association released its annual chart listing the largest brewers in the country in volume terms in 2017. Here is the top 50.

Top US Brewers in 2017 +/- LY Brewing Company State 1 --- Anheuser-Busch (a) MO 2 --- MillerCoors (b) IL 3 NE Constellation Brands (c) IL 4 NE Heineken (d) NY 5 -2 Pabst Brewing Co (e) CA 6 --- D. G. Yuengling & Son PA 7 -2 North American Breweries (f) NY 8 NE Diageo (g) CT 9 -3 Boston Beer Co (h) MA 10 -3 Sierra Nevada Brewing Co CA 11 -3 New Belgium Brewing Co (i) CO 12 -2 Craft Brew Alliance (j) OR 13 -1 Duvel Moortgat (k) CA/MO/NY 14 -3 Gambrinus (l) TX 15 +1 Founders Brewing Co (m) MI 16 -2 Bell’s Brewery (n) MI 17 +2 Sapporo USA (o) WI 18 -1 Stone Brewing Co CA 19 NE CANarchy (p) CO/FL/UT/MI 20 -5 Deschutes Brewery OR 21 -1 Brooklyn Brewery NY 22 +1 Dogfish Head Craft Brewery DE 23 -2 Minhas Craft Brewery (q) WI 24 -2 Artisanal Brewing Ventures (r) PA/NY 25 -1 SweetWater Brewing Co GA 26 -1 New Glarus Brewing Co WI 27 -1 Matt Brewing Co (s) NY 28 -1 Harpoon Brewery MA 29 -1 Alaskan Brewing Co AK 30 --- Great Lakes Brewing Co OH 31 -2 Abita Brewing Co LA 32 +4 Odell Brewing Co CO 33 +1 Stevens Point Brewery (t) WI 34 +1 August Schell Brewing Co (u) MN 35 --- Summit Brewing Co MN 36 +4 21st Amendment Brewery CA 37 --- Shipyard Brewing Co (v) ME 38 +3 Flying Dog Brewery MD 39 -1 Full Sail Brewing Co OR 40 +7 Tröegs Brewing Co PA 41 -8 Long Trail Brewing Co (w) VT 42 -3 Rogue Ales Brewery OR 43 NE Rhinegeist Brewery OH 44 +1 Narragansett Brewing Co RI 45 -2 Gordon Biersch Brewing Co CA 46 -2 Allagash Brewing Co ME 47 +1 Uinta Brewing Co UT 48 -6 Ninkasi Brewing Co OR 49 NE Surly Brewing Co OR 50 NE Revolution Brewing IL Source: Brewers Association

The full additions of Constellation Brands, Heineken and Diageo, all of whom went straight into the top ten, skewed the rest of the top 50 for 2017, with most brewers below them subsequently dropping three places. This was the first year that the Brewers Association decided to include import companies based on their total volumes sold in the US.

The biggest mover was Pennsylvania's Tröegs Brewing Co, which moved up seven places to number 40, having been a new entry in 2016.

Exiting the top 50 is Ballast Point, whose volumes have been wrapped into parent company Constellation Brands. Anchor Brewing Co, bought in August by Sapporo, has also departed the chart, joining its new parent company at number 17.

(a) Anheuser-Busch includes 10 Barrel, Bass, Beck's, Blue Point, Bud Light, Budweiser, Breckenridge, Busch, Devils Backbone, Elysian, Four Peaks, Golden Road, Goose Island, Karbach, King Cobra, Landshark, Michelob, Natural Rolling Rock, Shock Top, Wicked Weed, Wild Series brands and Ziegenbock brands.

Does not include partially-owned Coastal, Craft Brew Alliance, Fordham, Kona, Old Dominion, Omission, Red Hook, and Widmer Brothers brands

(b) MillerCoors includes A.C. Golden, Batch 19, Blue Moon, Colorado Native, Coors, Hamms, Hop Valley, Icehouse, Keystone, Killian's, Leinenkugel's, Mickey's, Milwaukee's Best, Miller, Olde English, Revolver, Saint Archer, Steel Reserve, Tenth & Blake, and Terrapin brands

(c) Constellation Brands includes domestic brands Ballast Point, Funky Buddha, and Tocayo Brands; it also includes imported brands Corona, Modelo, Pacifico, and Victoria

(d) Heineken includes domestic brand Lagunitas Brewing Co as well as imported brands Dos Equis and Tecate

(e) Pabst Brewing Co includes Ballantine, Lone Star, Pabst, Pearl, Primo, Rainier, Schlitz and Small Town brands

(f) North American Breweries includes Dundee, Genesee, Labatt Lime, Mactarnahan's, Magic Hat, Portland and Pyramid brands as well as import volume

(g) Diageo includes both domestically-produced and imported Guinness brands

(h) Boston Beer Co includes Alchemy & Science and Sam Adams brands. Does not include Twisted Tea or Angry Orchard brands

(i) New Belgium Brewing Co includes Magnolia Brewing Brands (partial year)

(j) Craft Brew Alliance includes Kona, Omission, Red Hook and Widmer Brothers brands

(k) Duvel Moortgat includes Boulevard, Firestone Walker, and Ommegang brands

(l) Gambrinus includes BridgePort, Shiner and Trumer brands

(m) Founders ownership stake by Mahou San Miguel

(n) Bell's Brewery, Inc includes Bell's and Upper Hand brands

(o) Sapporo USA includes Anchor Brewing Co (partial year), Sapporo and Sleeman brands as well as export volume

(p) CANarchy includes Cigar City, Oskar Blues Brewing Co, Perrin and Utah Brewers Cooperative brands

(q) Minhas Craft Brewery includes Huber, Mountain Crest and Rhinelander brands as well as export volume

(r) Artisanal Brewing Ventures includes Victory and Southern Tier brands

(s) Matt Brewing Co includes Flying Bison, Saranac and Utica Club brands

(t) Stevens Point Brewery includes James Page and Point brands

(u) August Schell Brewing Co includes Grain Belt and Schell's brands

(v) Shipyard Brewing Co includes Casco Bay, Sea Dog and Shipyard brands

(w) Long Trail Brewing Co includes Long Trail, Otter Creek and The Shed brands