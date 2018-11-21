Analysis

Six trends shaping the future of the beverage industry - just-drinks at Brau Beviale 2018

Andy Morton21 November 2018

Brewing industry exhibition Brau Beviale returned to Nuremburg last week after its traditional fallow year to allow space for Munich's quadrennial Drinktec. just-drinks was there to report on the latest trends in the beverage packaging and production industry and speak to both the established players and the up-and-coming firms shaping the future of drinks. Here's a run-down of what we found.

