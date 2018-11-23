Responsible drinking issues around the world - The IARD Digest - November 2018

Once a month, the drinks industry-funded International Alliance for Responsible Drinking, which covers alcohol policies worldwide, looks at what's going on in-market to promote a more responsible role for alcohol in society.

The world's leading beer, wine and spirits producers have joined together with leading social media platforms to prevent underage exposure to advertisements. The International Alliance for Responsible Drinking's 11 member companies recently signed an agreement with Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and YouTube to improve their audience targeting and opt-out mechanisms for alcohol advertising, to ensure that underage users are not exposed to alcohol marketing. The signatories will work together to ensure the latest safeguards are used so that marketing communications are only directed to adults, and will also explore additional solutions to further reduce the chances of underage exposure. They will also examine ways that people can have greater control over whether they see alcohol ads, out of respect for different cultural backgrounds and personal preferences.

Snapchat has already strengthened its age-verification protocols, to consider factors including when the user joined the platform, how old their closest friends are, and what type of content they view to more accurately estimate their age. The signatories declared that the "partnership has the potential to go beyond our individual companies and could create change across a range of platforms and advertisers, ultimately benefiting the thousands of businesses who want to advertise responsibly and the billions of people who use digital platforms every day".

Diageo has launched the new version of its Drink Positive responsible drinking campaign to promote moderate consumption and tackle harmful drinking. The latest activation shares stories about moderation and prevention from within the company, reports on Diageo's current initiatives such as DRINKiQ and #JoinThePact and celebrates recent campaigns by brands such as Haig Club, Captain Morgan and Crown Royal.

Diageo director of corporate relations Dan Mobley said: "(The campaign) is a fantastic opportunity for all Diageo employees to be advocates for positive drinking, whether with friends and family or the people we meet through our jobs. We are proud of our industry-leading work to promote moderate drinking and tackle harmful behaviours."



Diageo Indonesia is highlighting its SMASHED programme, which explores the problems teenagers often face, including peer pressure to drink alcohol, through special performances in secondary schools.

Bacardi has reviewed its 2014 initiative to reduce packaging by 10% by 2017, which only resulted in a 4% reduction after the distiller significantly expanded the scope of the project part-way through. Senior VP of corporate responsibility Rick Wilson said the target was missed mainly because of the implications of new packaging designs, and also refocusing to address overall greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) rather than packaging weight alone.

"Bacardi identified contributors to GHG beyond glass weight, including furnace efficiency and transportation logistics," Wilson said. "This learning has been key in developing new goals that focus on supplier collaboration and glass weight reduction, including production efficiency, recycled content, weight and transportation."

Wilson said that by the end of 2017, the distiller had reduced GHG by 59% across its business, the equivalent of 15,000 cars every year. "This includes major investments at our main distilleries, including installing biomass boilers and focusing on renewable energy from biogas, heat recovery systems, and wind turbines," Wilson added.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has announced progress in its Climate Action programme, which includes a pledge to reduce CO2 emissions by 25% by 2025 that was made at the last World Economic Forum annual meeting in 2017. The brewer intends to switch entirely to renewable electricity for its brewing activities around the world by the end of the initiative.

The group's unit in Chile recently announced that it has already met this target, with all Budweiser sold in the country made with 100% renewable energy from A-B InBev's Thunder Ranch wind farm in Oklahoma. The brewer has developed a special packaging logo to relay this information, developed in collaboration with the Climate Group NGO, to inform consumers and encourage other brands to participate in the initiatives.

Carlsberg has extended a breath-testing programme for drivers at its headquarters in Copenhagen, by installing alcohol interlock devices in company vehicles at its Croatian base in Koprivnica. A Carlsberg Croatia spokesperson explained that the devices will not allow a driver to start a vehicle if they have consumed any alcohol. Only one employee has failed the test so far, which was the result of him having used a mouthwash that contained alcohol.

The devices have already been installed in 60% of the Koprivinica brewery's vehicles. This will be expanded to 95% in 2019.

Ursus Breweries and the Romanian Police have published the latest results of their "Social attitudes towards traffic risk" survey for 2018, finding that Romanian attitudes to drink-driving have improved over the last decade. The percentage of drivers interviewed who had driven after consuming alcohol has fallen to 9% from 29% in 2008, while 72% agreed that the traffic police should prioritise the prosecution of drink-driving offenders.

The Traffic Police Directorate, meanwhile, has confirmed that the number of drink-drivers who had their driving licences revoked during the first nine months of the year was lower than in 2017.

Nigerian Breweries has launched the 11th iteration of its annual 'Don't Drink and Drive' campaign, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). While the campaign promotes road safety awareness to all drivers, its particular target is commercial drivers, motorcycle riders and private car owners. The brewer's CEO, Jordi Borrut Bel, said that the campaign involves awareness rallies in cities around the country, print and electronic media messaging and free medical checks for drivers attending rallies. Nigerian Breweries has directly engaged with more than 20,000 people, with rallies being held in 42 cities.

FRSC chief executive Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi praised NB for a laudable campaign, calling on other organisations to run similar ones.

In Australia, the industry-funded Alcohol Beverages Advertising Code (ABAC) has urged the country's craft brewers to sign up to the self-regulatory scheme, after the only two breaches of the code in the third quarter of 2018 were by independents. According to ABAC's 2018 Third Quarter Update, one complaint was about social media posts with strong sexual innuendo, while the other concerned packaging that could be confused with a soft drink.

ABAC's independent chair, Harry Jenkins, said: "The independent beer sector is encouraged to lift its game and become a responsible part of the industry. A good start would be for the sector to make itself aware of its obligations under the ABAC rules and comply before a breach needs to be remedied.

"Facebook and Instagram have recently advised how social influencers can age-gate their posts that promote alcohol brands. We strongly urge all alcohol companies to ensure this is utilised."

