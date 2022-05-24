‘Machine learning’ in beverages – Recruitment levels in Apr 2022 – data

The proportion of beverage companies hiring for ‘machine learning’-related positions rose last month, according to recently-released figures.

A total of 30.6% of the companies included in GlobalData’s analysis were recruiting for at least one position in the area during April. The figure represents an increase on the 26.7% level for machine learning-related vacancies in the corresponding month a year earlier.

In March this year, the rate was also lower, at 25.7%.

Of all advertised positions in the global beverage industry in April, 1% were linked to machine learning, up from 0.4% in April 2021.

GlobalData's research shows that beverage companies are hiring for machine learning positions at a lower rate than the average for all companies in the firm's job analytics database, which stood at 1.3%.

Machine learning is one of the topics that GlobalData has identified as a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that are investing in these areas now are considered to be better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data, from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

