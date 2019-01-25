Loop – How the recycle & reuse programme works - Focus

Earlier this week, a raft of food and drinks companies, including Coca-Cola European Partners, Danone and PepsiCo announced a global environmental initiative to combat the use of plastics in packaging.

Here's how the pilot programme will work:

Shop - Consumer visits the Loop websites, www.loopstore.com, www.maboutiqueloop.fr or Loop partner retailer's websites and shops for brands that have been redesigned to be packaging waste-free

Receive - Consumer receives their products in a shipping tote bag that eliminates the need for single-use shipping materials like cardboard boxes

Pick-Up - There is no need to clean and dispose of the package; once the product has been consumed, the consumer places the empty package into one of their Loop totes. Loop will pick-up directly from the consumer's home

Clean - Loop's team of scientists has developed custom cleaning technologies so that each product may be safely reused

Refill, Recycle or Reuse - Loop replenishes products as needed and returns the refilled shipping totes to the consumer. If there is recoverable used product such as diapers, pads, razors or brush parts, they will be recovered to be reused or recycled

The Loop pilot kicks off in the coming weeks in France and the north-east of the US. Further markets, including the UK, will follow throughout 2019 and into 2020.

