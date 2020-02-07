Analysis

How will the coronavirus impact the beverage industry? - focus

7 February 2020

In 2002, I was living in Taipei at the height of the SARS panic. The city was a sea of facemasks, hand sanitiser and wary residents. At a time when everyone had a SARS story, I spoke to one doctor whose hospital was quarantined without warning, trapping staff, patients and even those who had dropped by to visit relatives.

The new coronavirus was first discovered in humans in Wuhan, China

The new coronavirus was first discovered in humans in Wuhan, China

That the latest coronavirus outbreak is bigger than SARS is evident in the numbers. More than 500 people have died in China and the Government is restricting travel, especially in the Hubei province epicentre. This time, whole cities are on lockdown rather than just hospitals.

Outside of the human tragedy, the effect on business is starting to emerge. Moody's said this week there will be a "marked drop" in sales and profits across a number of sectors in China, including retail and entertainment; an effect that is likely to last several months as the virus impacts consumption. As people stay indoors, night-time venues are empty. According to Carlsberg, half of all restaurants in China have shut up shop because of the outbreak and almost all karaoke outlets have temporarily closed.

People have been told not to go to work, and factories have yet to reopen from an extended Lunar New Year holiday. Breweries owned by Carlsberg and Anheuser-Busch InBev in China are poised to reopen on Monday, but will first need permission from the authorities to do so. As the death toll continues to rise, the likelihood of a Monday restart remains slim.

It's a slightly different story for soft drinks. The Coca-Cola Co CEO James Quincey said last week that although a good number of its plants in the country are closed, the Chinese Government wants some food and beverage plants running to keep essential supplies flowing. A Coca-Cola spokesperson told-just drinks that this means maintaining some operations "with permission from the local authorities" to keep products available.

As the infection continues to spread in China, it's impossible to say when normal operations will resume. The long-term business outlook, however, suggests that the coronavirus - notwithstanding mutation into a more deadly strain - will be more of a blip than a lasting effect.

Both Coca-Cola and Carlsberg have said the epidemic shouldn't impact long-term performance in China, a view backed up by analysts at Shore Capital, who have been tracking the spread of the virus. Though the number of China cases of what Shore Capital calls 'the Wuhan coronavirus' (the Chinese city where the first human case emerged) is three-times the global total of SARS, the mortality rate is relatively low at 2%. SARS, in comparison, was about 10%.

The coronavirus mortality rate has not shifted much throughout its current lifecycle, something which Shore Capital sees as providing grounds for optimism. The analysts are also encouraged by the fall in the number of severe cases, although they admit this could be because milder cases are being quarantined quicker as public awareness of the virus increases.

Meanwhile, China remains the epicentre of the outbreak - the country currently accounts for 99% of cases - and although deaths have occurred in other Asian countries - as well as in Europe and the US - the virus does appear to be concentrated in one country, Shore Capital saiys

Sectors: Beer & cider, Soft drinks, Spirits, Water, Wine

Companies: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg, The Coca-Cola Company

