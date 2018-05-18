Suntory launched Pepsi J-Cola Midnight in Japan in April

Soft drink innovation in Japan is often on a different level to that in other world markets, with new offerings coming and going at a furious pace. This makes it difficult to judge whether or not a specific launch is evidence of something big or just a fling with the latest flavour fad. Time will tell, but Suntory's launch of Pepsi J-Cola Midnight in Japan last month could be evidence that the global soft drinks group has bigger plans in store for night-time beverages.

If you want really odd soft drinks innovation, Japan has always been the place to go. Where else can you find a soft drink inspired by Christmas cake or a drink that tastes like salted watermelon? Suntory, the Japanese producer of Pepsi, is continuing that legacy of innovation in the country with its J-Cola line of Pepsi brand soft drinks, intended to appeal to local tastes guided by its biggest fans. As part of this concept, Suntory polled 100 "cola-loving consumers" to reveal their preferences and guide its new product innovation.

Around half of the respondents to Suntory's survey came back that they regularly drink Pepsi during the evenings and at night. This proved to be the inspiration for Pepsi J-Cola Midnight, a new version of Pepsi with the "aromatic flavour of cassis" (more familiar to Westerners as blackcurrant). The drink is intended to help consumers enjoy "a lingering evening scene".

Suntory's research into the late-night consumption habits of "cola-loving" consumers in Japan echoes a consumer survey finding that GlobalData stumbled onto three years ago regarding day-part preferences. In its 2015 Q4 survey, GlobalData asked consumers how appealing they found a food or drink product advertised for consumption at a specific time of the day or night. The survey result found broad support for the concept, especially among younger consumers. These younger consumers - aged between 18 and 34 - were somewhat more likely than consumers overall to find this concept appealing, by a 32% to 27% margin.

Where this gets interesting is in isolating the regular consumers of carbonated soft drinks from everyone else. This group was even more inclined to say that food or drink targeted for consumption at a specific time of day or night was appealing. Among 18-to-34-year-olds globally that are regular CSD consumers, 36% said daypart-oriented food or drink is appealing; this compares to 32% of regular soft drink consumers of all ages.

Any hope of a turnaround in CSD sales is going to need a catalyst. The consumption preferences of younger consumers showing support for daypart-oriented products may be just the catalyst that the overall sector is looking for.

Given these results, it is surprising that more CSD players have not made more of an effort to target night-time consumption. One of the few to do so was PepsiCo which launched Mountain Dew Kickstart in the US in 2013 as a caffeinated soft drink product aimed at morning consumption. The brand was extended a year later with two "energising" flavours geared toward night-time consumption – black cherry and limeade. Although the latter variant is no longer with us, Kickstart quickly advanced from US$100m in sales its first year to over $300m two years later - rare positive momentum in a global market seeing major challenges for soft drinks. Most recently, PepsiCo launched Mtn Dew Kickstart Ultra Original with no added sugar, 91 milligrams of caffeine and just five calories per 16oz can.

Night-time offerings may help soft drinks companies connect with younger consumers while leveraging the tendency of food and drink choices to become more indulgent as the day goes on (there is a reason why dessert is an option after dinner, but not breakfast!). Night-time consumption also dovetails with the evolving consumption habits of younger consumers.

The fast-food industry has made late-night dining a focus of innovation efforts for at least the last half-decade, especially in the US where late-night food appeals to shift workers and the after-bar crowd. Late-night tends to cater to young adults who - as a group - may be more willing to enjoy a late meal or snack than older consumers. Marketing a soft drink to these night owls may make sense as a way to shift this group away from competing beverages like alcohol.

Soft drinks geared towards a specific part of the day have proven that they can steal sales from other types of drinks. When PepsiCo launched Mountain Dew Kickstart, the company found that about 10% of the brand's sales were coming from drinks outside of traditional CSDs, like coffee or tea. An innovation push into flavours that tend to be associated with dessert or indulgence might be able to accelerate this sort of switching.

Pepsi and other brands thinking about mining the night-time niche will have to overcome some negativity on the health front around the subject of sleep. The National Sleep Foundation in the US partly blames poor sleep on late night soft drink consumption. According to the Federation, people who drink a lot of sugary, caffeinated drinks at night tend to sleep for five or fewer hours per night which is far less than ideal.

The National Sleep Foundation recommends that adults sleep at least seven hours per night.