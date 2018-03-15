The latest critique from The ISFAR considers recent research into the beneficial health effects of wine

While epidemiologists have long noted that wine consumers tend to have better health outcomes than consumers of other alcoholic beverages, it has always been of concern that we were comparing drinkers, and not the drink itself.

In recent years, many basic scientists have evaluated the non-alcoholic constituents in wine. Most studies show beneficial health effects from polyphenols and other components in wine, as well as beneficial health effects from the alcohol in wine.

A recent study provides an excellent review of clinical trials that compared the effects of wine to no intervention or to the effects of other alcoholic beverages. The specified outcomes related to effects on lipids, glucose/insulin metabolism, hemostatic mechanisms, and inflammatory/endothelial systems. The study's authors conclude: "The most repeated result of wine consumption is on lipid metabolism, attributed mainly to ethanol, while wine micro-constituents seem to have an important role mainly in haemostatic and inflammatory/endothelial systems."

ISFAR members cite several other important effects of wine micro-constituents, including demonstrated effects of such components at the cellular, molecular, and gene levels to sustain increased fibrinolytic activity, which is closely related to the development of cardiovascular disease.

Our members were unanimous in considering that this was an excellent review of human clinical trials on the topic. The paper does not, however, comment on the mechanisms by which micro-constituents may operate to improve health. Given that since virtually none of the wine micro-constituents circulates in the human biofluids in their native form, it is especially important that the catabolites of wine micro-constituents be better defined and evaluated.

Overall, current data indicates that wine may be especially effective in lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease, not only through the alcohol it contains, but also from a number of its key polyphenols. ISFAR members also point out that, for beneficial health effects of any type of alcoholic beverage, the pattern of drinking is especially important; the consumption of small or moderate amounts on a regular basis, and preferably with food.

To read the full critique, click here.

These critiques are published with the permission of The International Scientific Forum on Alcohol Research.