Global Travel Retail jumps aboard gin boom as launches multiply - Focus

The category may be late to the party, but the gin boom has finally hit Global Travel Retail.

Ian Macleod's Edinburgh Gin is now a major focus in Global Travel Retail for the company

Longer lead times and limited shelf space mean duty-free shoppers often wait longer for the latest spirits trends. But, as gin continues to soar in domestic markets, the GTR channel has woken up to its potential. At this month's TFWA Asia-Pacific show in Singapore, many suppliers boasted of their enlarged gin portfolios, including a handful of GTR exclusives. The launches have helped light the embers of a gin war as brands jostle for position in the competitive channel.

"It's got quite crowded," said Ed Cottrell, MD of GTR at William Grant & Sons, which dedicated its stand at TWFA Singapore to a new limited-edition Hendrick's. "In Heathrow, you'll see over 50 gins. That's made it competitive, but there are positive sides to that because people are looking for new things, fresh things."

This week, Ian Macleod Distillers showed its commitment to the channel with a Travel Retail-exclusive gin under its Edinburgh Gin brand. The 1-litre Watermelon & Lime flavour is the second GTR-exclusive SKU for Edinburgh Gin alongside Distillers' Cut, and marks a newly-expanded listing with travel retailer Dufry that will see the brand sold in non-UK Dufry stores for the first time.

Speaking to just-drinks at TFWA Singapore, Ian Macleod's GTR head William Ovens said Edinburgh Gin is now a major focus for the company. "We are seeing huge growth for the brand in Travel Retail and domestically," Ovens said. "We as a team are stepping up our focus on Travel Retail, we are stepping up resources and have doubled the size of the team for the Ian Macleod portfolio. We've also taken on dedicated marketing activation resources for Edinburgh Gin and are getting people to taste it and see it."

Meanwhile, GTR teams are seeing an increase in demand from Asia-Pacific passengers, including those from China.

"We sell more Hendricks in Singapore than we do in all of our UK airports," Cottrell said. "It's all nationalities that are buying it, including expats, [but] Indians are beginning to buy it, and the Chinese are beginning to get a taste for gin."

At Ian Macleod, Ovens said there has been a "step-change" in Edinburgh Gin's presence and distribution in Asia-Pacific, with "several key airports" coming on board. "There has been quite a drive," he added.

However, Cottrell warned gin brands against getting too excited about the region yet. Despite the emergence of groups of young women drinking gin in bars in Asia-Pacific markets such as South Korea, he says there is still some way to go before sales approach the levels of other regions.

"There's definitely potential for gin," he says, "but it will take time. In China, the traditional drinking occasion is with meals in restaurants so there is still a way to go there. Would I say its a huge huge opportunity? It's definitely an opportunity. However, for William Grant, there is a better opportunity with malts."

Among some suppliers at TFWA Singapore, there was an awareness that gin sales, certainly at the domestic level, are beginning to level out as the boom subsides. Cottrell called it a natural evolution, though Janek Kalvi, CEO of Crafter's Gin owner Liviko, put it more bluntly. "The peak in Europe is over already," he said. "If anyone asked me, I would not recommend launching a new gin right now."

To keep growth going, distillers will need both new audiences in Asia-Pacific and other emerging gin markets such as Ukraine and Russia.

However, GTR gin sellers are also copying their domestic counterparts and turning to flavours to maintain interest. The move comes despite warnings from the vodka category, which eventually shunned flavours because of so-called "flavour fatigue".

"Vodka went down the flavoured route, and is now a category in decline," said Cottrell, whose new Hendrick's limited-edition, Midsummer Solstice, is infused with unspecified "floral essences". "The thing about gin is that it's a much more distinctive and versatile spirit. The opportunity with botanicals and expressions is a greater one than in vodka, [though] we wouldn't want to go down the standard flavoured route."

Meanwhile, as gins in domestic retail strive for regionality to build authenticity and heritage, GTR gins are geographically spreading themselves more thinly, even when - like Edinburgh Gin - location is part of their branding.

"Edinburgh Gin has gone beyond regional positioning," Ovens said. "Edinburgh is a truly international place. For example, maybe an Inverness Gin wouldn't have the same connotations."

For Liviko's Kalvi, it's also important to move Crafter's Gin away from its Estonian roots. "We designed the brand to be global, not local," the CEO said.

Those at TFWA Singapore also agreed on something else - that gin is here to stay in GTR. "Gin is a sustainable category," said Cottrell.

And, although Kalvi believes the gin category to be overheated right now, he remains optimistic for the future.

"We hope to stick on," he said. "Many of the newcomers will probably go back to craft beer or something like that. [But] even when the category cools down, I think it will remain on a bigger level than it used to be."

Is Pernod Ricard buying Malfy for the flavour? - just-drinks thinks