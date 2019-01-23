Early Chinese New Year boosts Cognac for Remy Cointreau, but for how long? - Analysis

What a difference 11 days can make.

Remy Martin sales grew more than 15% in the three months to the end of December

In year-to-date results yesterday, Remy Cointreau noted that the earlier timing of Chinese New Year - on 5 February this year compared to 16 February in 2018 - added one point of growth in the group's third quarter. China's thirst for Remy Martin in the three months to the end of December saw the Cognac brand's sales lift by 15.6%.

"Shipments of Cognac in China were boosted by the timing of the Lunar New Year," writes Bernstein analyst Trevor Stirling in a note to clients today. Stirling warns, however, that following a "strong sell-in" we must now "wait for the sell-through".

Looking closer at the Chinese market, Jefferies analyst Edward Mundy says that while growth in the country remains strong, market concerns on China macro's persist. However, he believes things have moved on markedly since the anti-corruption movement crippled Cognac sales around six years ago.

"While we acknowledge the inherent cyclicality of the spirits industry, we believe the impact of a potential slowdown could be less severe than during the 2013-14 anti-extravagance campaign," writes Mundy.

He outlines several reasons for his theory: "The causes of the slowdown would be different - 2013/14 was an anti-corruption, political crisis which took away one-third of the market," Mundy says. He also highlights a better view of inventory given more direct business, "better relationships with wholesalers and IT tools for better forecasting/monitoring". Not only that, but the consumer base has evolved, with Remy enjoying "increasing exposure to young, upper-middle class (50% of clients are under 35 years old) and more gender neutral".

Mundy notes that so far, Remy has not detected signals of a moderation in demand in China. "We would expect growth to moderate following the post anti-extravagance rebound (>30% growth) but healthy double-digit growth should still be achievable in the absence of a major macro shock," he says.

As the Year of the Pig approaches, Remy will certainly be hoping to hog the Cognac space.

What's coming up in brown spirits in 2019? - Click here for just-drinks' predictions for the year ahead