More and more spirits brands are running cocktail competitions - does the consumer know, or even care?

It's only three weeks until the global final of Diageo's 'World Class' event rolls into Berlin. The pending circus has given me cause to contemplate the nature of these global cocktail competitions, specifically from the viewpoint of the consumer. Over the last decade, the likes of Diageo and Bacardi have ploughed vast amounts of their marketing budgets into these bartender-focused cocktail competitions. But, to what gain?

When a brand flies hundreds of people from across the globe to the event's host city and commandeers an entire hotel - or even a cruise ship for trade guests and competitors, it stands to reason that the brand-owner expects the noise to reach beyond those in the drinks trade to the consumer too.

Doesn't it?

Consider the Bacardi Legacy and Diageo World Class competitions: two global leviathans that have taken very different courses in recent years.

Bacardi Legacy is an interesting proposition with a very focused challenge. Based on the rum brand's key role in such classic cocktails as the Daiquiri and El Presidente, the competition challenges bartenders to create a new classic cocktail with Bacardi as its central ingredient. Once the national winners are announced, these finalists then have three months to promote their drink and begin to create their 'legacy'. It's a neat idea, easy to understand… and an incredibly hard slog for the finalists.

Essentially, Bacardi is getting dozens of mini marketing campaigns running simultaneously around the world, resulting in its brand name getting on to multitudes of cocktail menus.

Bacardi global brand ambassador Dickie Cullimore believes this cocktail competition isn't just for bartenders nor for consumers. "In the judging criteria, a third of the mark is dedicated to the promotional campaign," he explains. "The reason we do it – it's the thing that makes Legacy the toughest competition on the planet – is it's not a natural thing for bartenders to be thinking about promotion on a daily basis, but it could be really important for their future career. It's also smart business from our point of view.

"This competition is really about establishing the drinks created by the bartenders."

Cullimore shares two stories to illustrate the marketing power that the competition wields: "There was an Israeli bartender called Bar Shira from Tel Aviv who was a finalist in 2016. He owns his own bar and needs to be there almost all the time, so the idea of travelling to promote his drink was impossible. They say that necessity is the mother of creativity: One of the ingredients in his drink - along with Bacardi - was beer, and he was able to work with a local brewery, keg his cocktail and get it on tap. They sold over 18,000 drinks in three months.

"Then, there was Conor Myers, who created his drink to be enjoyed at festivals. He took it to Electric Picnic in Ireland, and they sold 16,000 drinks in three days. His drink has been picked up by the Bacardi teams in Europe and South America and is now being sold at festivals around the world."

Assuming that Shira's and Myers' cocktails each use 5cl of Bacardi per serving, that's almost 2,500 bottles sold from just these two examples. Last year's 2018 final had 34 competitors, so the uplift in sales must be significant.

There's also the small matter of the live streaming that the company decided to start in the Berlin global final in 2017. "At one point we had an English-speaking broadcast and Chinese-speaking broadcast going out simultaneously," boasts Cullimore. "I asked how many people were watching, and the counter at that second was over 300,000 live views. In China, we had 3.9m live views throughout that week.

"We found through the live broadcast, people engage in something that's authentic; people love watching cooking programmes. Shows like Masterchef have huge global audiences, because you've got talented people pitted against each other. Audiences love eating food and drinking drinks, and with the competition element you've got drama."

Conversely, the mission of Diageo World Class is rather diffuse. Global finalists are pitted against each other to test their skill, and the company's website says that the competition is "instrumental in transforming fine drinking and cocktail culture around the world".

This is all well and good, but does it reach beyond the trade? Leading bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana, better known in bar circles as Mr Lyan, has followed the competition closely since he made the global top three in 2009. He is often on educational and judging panels tied to the competition.

"As it started to grow, no one knew what the competition meant anymore"

"In the early days of World Class, it was a test of the bartender and raising the level of drinks service and celebrating creativity," he says. "As it started to grow, no one knew what the competition meant anymore. That did cause it to lose its way somewhat, and I raised that concern at the time. I felt that there were mixed messages. I'm quite excited to see what it becomes in its celebratory year (the event is ten years old in 2019). They're apparently creating clarity this year - without that, it's going to be held back."

Chetiyawardana recalls problems with promotion when he was involved in the competition, as consumer press weren't interested in writing about bartenders and cocktails at the end of last decade: "The problem is that all of these competitions were designed in such an opaque way to the consumer," he says. "It wasn't an enjoyable thing to watch or to come along to.

"With World Class, the only cut-through came from was the title of winner. But, that title - either the UK's best, for example, or the world's best bartender - starts to become less relevant if you haven't taken them on this journey. No-one's been able to give a coherent hook for the consumer to latch onto."

The aim of any brand that organises a cocktail competition is to increase sales, usually through bartender education and consequent advocacy. It's a very rare competition that reaches beyond the trade, however, and, with more competitions being launched than ever, any brand operating in this arena should stop and think: What's the raison d'etre? Who are we targeting? How do we achieve that?

As Chetiyawardana says: "What is it that makes that brand unique? All the brands doing the same competition undermines what they are, as a brand. They need to find the authenticity of their competition.

"To reach beyond the trade, you need to look at what is relevant to a consumer. Why would they want to follow a bartending competition? What is it that might interest them?

"Once you've worked that out, then you need to base it on that."