Diageo's personal touch for Dad - Winning the marketing war in lockdown - analysis - FREE TO ACCESS

12 June 2020

Among the drinks trends that have been accelerated by the coronavirus crisis - excepting the rise of larger packs, e-commerce and at-home cocktail creation – attention in marketing circles has turned to product personalisation.

One such activation came along this week in the UK where Diageo kicked off its 'Message in a bottle' concept.

The push offers consumers the ability to upload photos and a message to create a 30-second video. A QR code on the bottle - available for single malt Scotch brands Lagavulin, The Singleton and Talisker - allows the recipient to view the video, download it and share via social media.

'Message in a bottle' is free with every UK purchase from online platform The Whisky Shop and runs until 21 June - Father's Day.

According to GlobalData's latest COVID-19 tracker consumer survey, as of week ten, published last week, 72% of UK consumers admitted that products or services that are tailored to their needs and personality influenced their purchasing choices.

'Message in a bottle' will be welcomed by consumers who are looking to personalise their gifts and create unique opportunities to celebrate special occasions with their loved ones - especially during these tough times.

What will the post-COVID-19 consumer look like? - consumer trends

