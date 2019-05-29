Analysis

Could alcohol consumption affect the onset of pulmonary disease? - International Scientific Forum on Alcohol Research Critique 227

29 May 2019

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a major health problem and cause of death throughout the world. While cigarette smoking is known to be the most important risk factor, there is limited data available on the relation of alcohol consumption to the condition.

The latest critique from the ISFAR considers research into alcohols link with COPD

The latest critique from the ISFAR considers research into alcohol's link with COPD

Given that moderate alcohol intake has been shown to decrease the risk of many inflammatory conditions, it may also affect the risk of COPD, which is associated with marked inflammation of lung tissues.

In a recent study, the investigators related total alcohol consumption and intake of specific alcoholic beverages with the risk of COPD, based on data from more than 44,000 Swedish men in a population-based prospective cohort study. A total of 2,177 COPD cases were ascertained during follow-up that extended up to 17 years.

In their analyses, the authors had data permitting them to evaluate a number of demographic and lifestyle factors as potential confounders (including smoking status and pack-years of smoking, education, physical activity, BMI, and some indices of diet). However, there were very few ex-smokers or current smokers among the non-drinkers, making it somewhat difficult to adequately adjust for cigarette use as a cause of COPD.

ISFAR members thought that there are a number of deficiencies in this study that somewhat weaken its conclusions; especially important was the lack of ability to consider the pattern of drinking (regular, moderate versus binge drinking). Still, there is a strong consistency between the results of this study (indicating a 'J-shaped' or 'U-shaped' curve for alcohol intake and COPD) and results from extensive previous epidemiologic and experimental research.

Overall, the cumulative research findings now suggest that pulmonary disease might be included among the 'diseases of ageing' that show a reduction in risk among moderate consumers of certain alcoholic beverages. Based on some previous epidemiologic studies and results from numerous experimental studies, data now suggests that, in addition to alcohol, the polyphenols present in wine and some beers may offer protection against COPD.

While in the present study red wine consumption was associated with the lowest risk of COPD, ISFAR members acknowledge that residual confounding by other lifestyle factors may still play a role.

To read the full critique, click here.

These critiques are published with the permission of The International Scientific Forum on Alcohol Research.

Click here for all of the critiques from the International Scientific Forum on Alcohol Research

Sectors: Beer & cider, Corporate social responsibility (CSR), Spirits, Wine

