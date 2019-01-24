Choosing between beer & spirits in 2019, my drinks stock of the year and activist investors - The just-drinks Analyst

Our resident analyst is back, in 2019! Ian Shackleton will share with us his investor perspective on the drinks industry throughout the year. This month's take sees Ian picking a favourite between beer and spirits, announcing his 'Stock to Watch' of 2019 and warning of the disruptive effects on a company from an activist investor.

Ian Shackleton offers his investor perspective on the drinks industry

Here's hoping for a happy New Year in drinks

Happy New Year to you all! The question that a lot of analysts try to answer in early-January is whether it will be a happy New Year for investors in beverages stocks.

When I started in financial markets, many moons ago, I was told that markets don't like uncertainty. We do seem to have a lot of it currently, whether around global trade wars or narrower UK concerns on Brexit, so perhaps it is not surprising that I'm seeing quite a wide divergence of analysts' views out there.

Last week, analysts at Berenberg published their 'Start the Year' research note, which flagged caution on a number of fronts (input cost pressure and slowing consumer demand in places like China), concluding that spirits is better than beer but, in beer, they prefer Anheuser-Busch Inbev. The next day, some of my old colleagues, now at Jefferies, upgraded their view on beer stocks, putting both Heineken and Carlsberg on a 'Buy', but downgrading A-B Inbev to 'Underperform'.

Now, I know you can say that this is what makes a market. Indeed, institutional investors like to see contrasting views as it allows them to fully assess all the issues before making an investment decision. As I mentioned last year, I also think it's in the company's interest to have some negative commentary out there, as it encourages more investor debate on the shares; if all the analysts have a 'Buy' rating, they're likely to be pushing the same arguments, and the incremental change of view is likely to be negative.

So, where do I sit? I think investors are putting a greater weight currently on seeing top-line growth from companies and showing less interest in margin momentum, particularly if this is driven by cost-cutting moves, which tend to be one-offs. In the drinks and consumer worlds, we've witnessed all the major companies drive through efficiency programmes in recent years, which have helped margins. There is perhaps concern that some companies have focused too much on short-term cost-cutting to the detriment of building their businesses for the longer-term.

If I was still a card-carrying analyst, what would I be recommending? From a top-line perspective, I continue to see spirits offering more sustained sales growth than beer, driven both by volume increases and healthier price/mix. Sure, the momentum in China is likely to slow, which might make me prefer investing in Diageo with its wider geographical footprint, rather than Pernod Ricard or Remy Cointreau, both of whom have a much bigger footprint for their international spirits brands in the country.

Diageo is fairly quickly out of the reporting blocks, with its half-year results scheduled for the end of this month, so I won't have to wait long to see whether I'm on the right track here.

My stock of the year – it's got to be Diageo

I must admit that I wish that I'd backed both my 2017 and 2018 share tips with hard cash; in 2017, the stevia manufacturer PureCircle was up by around 70% and, last year, C&C Group's share price was flattish in a trickier market that fell double-digits. So, like the soccer player that's grown used to scoring a few goals, I know that it'll probably be tougher in 2019, particularly when there are some large macro moving parts that could have a massive impact on wider market sentiment.

The temptation this year, then, is to go for something that looks relatively safe and secure, with minimal exposure to the UK and a relatively-wide business footprint that can withstand most macro gyrations. Since I've already said that spirits still looks a good place to be, and that Diageo looks good within that, I'm going with the company that describes itself as "a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer".

I sense that analyst sentiment has drifted slightly here, perhaps because the shares have put in a great performance over the last two years, up nearly 35%. Also, Diageo hasn't had much in the way of new news recently, with which an analyst can excite an investor. At the same time, one can get a bit wary when a firm gets voted "the UK's most admired company", as Management Today magazine decided last year. However, Diageo's unrivalled brand portfolio and wide geographical footprint are definite pluses, and I still see the US exposure (not far off half group profits) as a positive, not a negative.

Whilst the (relatively-new) chairman, Javier Ferran, appears to have been pretty quiet behind the scenes so far, I do wonder, given his wide experience across the consumer world, what rabbits he might pull out of his hat in the coming years to create even further value for shareholders.

So, having swigged back stevia-based soft drinks in 2017 and Magners cider in 2018, I must admit that I'm looking forward to toasting 2019 with one of my favourite Diageo products, Talisker 10-Year-Old.

Beware activists targeting the spirits industry

I suspect that Pernod Ricard's holiday season festivities were a bit disrupted late last year. The company got an early - and unwanted - Christmas present when the activist investor Elliott announced in December that it had built a 2.5% stake in the company and was demanding change.

Activist investors have been visible in the US for many years. Their usual approach is to purchase a stake in a company, and often seek seats on the company's board, with the goal of affecting a major change within the company that would lead to a higher share price. Several large consumer companies have had to deal with activists in the last few years. Both P&G and PepsiCo saw investment by Nelson Peltz's Trian Partners and, more recently, European companies have been targeted, with both Danone (Corvex) and Nestle (Loeb) now having an activist shareholder on their respective boards.

And the momentum this side of the pond seems to be gathering. According to asset management firm Lazards, in 2018, 58 companies in Europe had to deal with an activist, compared with 52 in 2017. Globally, Elliott has been the most active activist, with 22 new campaigns in 2018, including some big names in the UK such as Whitbread, which responded by spinning off the Costa coffee business, and GKN, which was bought by Melrose.

Having said this, the move on Pernod does look a bit strange to me. This is a company that has performed well over the last few years, with its share price up nearly 40% over a three-year period. The appointment of Alexandre Ricard as CEO in 2015 has re-energised the company. Sure, there is a substantial family shareholding, with the Societe Paul Ricard owning c.14% of the shares in issue and 20% of the votes. They have historically been supported by the French industrialist Albert Frère, with his 7.5% stake giving 11% of the votes. Frère died in December.

I commented above that investors are now more interested in the topline rather than margins, and that spirits companies appear to be delivering well on this front. And Pernod looks to be firing strongly on all fronts, guiding to growth in underlying operating profits of between 5% and 7% this year. I note that Elliott has talked about the opportunity to take out EUR500m of costs, and they are absolutely right. Pernod spent EUR1.7bn last year on advertising and promotion of its brands - can a third of this and you could deliver those cost savings, but I think that most sensible observers would see that as detrimental for the long-term growth of the business.

I do not have a silver bullet for how companies should deal with an activist shareholder. There is a risk that they can become hugely disruptive and demanding of management time. I think Pernod is quite right to engage with what is a substantial shareholder as it would with other institutional investors. There is always a question of whether it is better to have the activist inside, with a board seat, when they will probably be less vocal externally. At the end of the day a good financial performance, which should lead to a higher share price, is the best way to ensure that the activist makes their money and departs looking for other targets. Ricard and his team seem to be doing a pretty good job on this, in my humble view.