Brown-Forman's long view bodes well to ride the COVID rollercoaster - analysis

As companies across the entire drinks industry reach for their hats, one analyst believes Brown-Forman is better-placed than most to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic intact at worst, unscathed at best.

A tough start to fiscal-2021 could see a strong bounce-back for Brown-Forman

While the US-based spirits group posted flat sales yesterday from the 12 months to the end of April - with Q4 sales sliding 10% - some analysts have pointed to Brown-Forman's "tried and true" strategy, not only when it comes to its ownership, but also within its portfolio. Despite being publicly-listed, the Brown family, which comprises around 40 members, hold in the region of 70% of the company's voting rights through shares.

This firm hand on the tiller offers grounds for optimism, according to Vivien Azer at Cowen, while those around Brown-Forman worry about working through the current crisis.

"We view Brown-Forman's corporate DNA as well-suited to these times," said Azer in a note to clients yesterday. "From capital expenditure - given Bourbon's ageing cycle - to HR issues - for example, the company's 2030 Diversity Goals, published in September 2019 - thinking long-term is a core competency of senior leadership and the board."

Over at Jefferies, Ed Mundy has a variation on the theme of solidity: "Over the next 12 months," he wrote today, "the on-premise will be down, but (there is) potential benefit for large brands. Brown-Forman believes it could prove more challenging for new brands to become established in the on-trade, given on-trade needs to rationalise their SKUs and be careful with their inventory.

"Tried and true brands could benefit here, given their faster rotation."

Now, the Jack Daniel's portfolio may have come in flat in fiscal-2020 - indeed, flagship mark JD Tennessee Whiskey was down 4% in sales terms over the 12 months - but the roster not only saw growth from its Tennessee Honey variant (+5%) and RTD siblings (+7%), the release last year of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple should see the expression follow the short- to medium-term growth trajectory of Honey and Fire in the coming months.

Then, there is the premium opportunity in Bourbon; an opportunity that appears to be COVID-proof: "Trade-up in American whiskey has been apparent during the circa. nine-year Bourbon renaissance, and remained intact, despite COVID," said Azer. And, with the Woodford Reserve brand breaking the 1m-case barrier in fiscal-2020, while the US accounts for almost all of its sales, the international potential for higher-end Bourbon looks strong - once we can get back to the bar.

Back at Jefferies, Kevin Grundy noted a confidence among Brown-Forman's management, thanks to the group's healthy balance sheet along with strong cash flows and liquidity. "(These) support its expectation that Brown-Forman will be able to fully fund ongoing investments into the business and support regular dividends," Grundy said. "The company has paid quarterly cash dividends for 75 years, and has raised the dividend for 36 consecutive years."

While sticking with what's proven and steadfast may not exactly get the juices going, Brown-Forman could provide the perfect template for how to weather a storm.

