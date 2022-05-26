‘Big data’ in beverages – Speed of recruitment in Q1 2022 – data

Job vacancies related to ‘big data’ in the global drinks industry became easier to fill in the first quarter of this year, according to recently-released figures.

In the three months to the end of March, beverage companies’ online adverts for positions related to the topic were open for an average of 10.2 days before being taken offline. The period represented a marked decline compared to the same quarter a year earlier, when the average was 17 days.

Drinks companies also found it easier to recruit for ‘big data’ positions compared to the wider market in the quarter: Job ads were online for 70.9% less time on average compared to similar jobs across the entire jobs market in Q1.

On a regional level, these roles were hardest to fill in South & Central America, with related jobs that were taken offline in the region appearing online for an average of 21 days. The next most difficult region to fill these roles was found to be Europe, while North America was third.

At the other end of the scale, jobs were filled fastest in Asia-Pacific, with adverts taken offline after seven days on average.

'Big data' is one of the topics that GlobalData has identified as a key disruptive technology force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that are investing in these areas now are considered to be better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges, going forward.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data, from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

