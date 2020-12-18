Analysis

Are wine drinkers cleverer than beer and spirits consumers? - International Scientific Forum on Alcohol Research Critique 244

18 December 2020

While a beneficial effect on cardiovascular disease of moderate drinking has been shown repeatedly in epidemiologic studies, the specific effects of different types of alcohol have not been well established.

A recent report, considered by the International Scientific Forum on Alcohol Research, looked at the effect of different types of alcoholic drink on cardiovascular health

A recent research report examined the relation between alcohol type and an index of ideal cardiovascular health (CVH) as measured by the American Heart Association's seven CVH metrics. Data from more than 6,000 men and women, participants in the 'Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis', were used to relate the association of the consumption of wine, beer, and liquor to the CVH score.

The authors report that participants who consumed 1-2 drinks per day of wine had higher odds of optimal CVH scores compared to those who never drank wine [adjusted prevalence odds ratio (POR) 1.64 (1.12-2.40)]. However, in comparison with participants who never drank beer or liquor, the odds of optimal CVH scores were lower for consumers of these beverages.

ISFAR members had some questions about the methodology for judging intake of the different beverages, as well as the statistical approach used in these analyses. However, they consider that the results - more favourable associations with wine consumption than from that of other beverages on indices of cardiovascular health - are in line with most previous studies.

It is important to realise that this study did not measure effects on the risk of disease occurrence or mortality, but just on the CVH index, a measure of overall cardiovascular health. Thus, we cannot tell specifically from this study whether the higher health indices among moderate wine drinkers was the result of the wine that they drink (even though this might be expected to some extent since, for example, moderate wine intake is known to favourably affect BMI, blood lipids, and blood glucose) or that their results relate to the fact that people with more moderate lifestyles and higher education, income, etc., tend to prefer moderate wine consumption and are less likely to be binge or heavy drinkers.

It may be that wine drinkers make better decisions on all lifestyle behaviours than consumers of other beverages.

To read the full critique, click here.

These critiques are published with the permission of The International Scientific Forum on Alcohol Research.

Click here for all of the critiques from the International Scientific Forum on Alcohol Research

Sectors: Beer & cider, Corporate social responsibility (CSR), Spirits, Wine

Expert Analysis

