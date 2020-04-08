Alcohol and cardiovascular heart disease - The impossibility of standardising confounders - International Scientific Forum on Alcohol Research Critique 238

In a recent meta-analysis into alcohol consumption and the risk of coronary heart disease (CHD), the authors compared earlier studies for the number of potential confounding variables included in each paper.

The ISFAR was not impressed with a meta-analysis into the link between alcohol consumption and coronary heart disease

While they found that most studies included adjustments for smoking, age, BMI, height and weight, physical activity and education, many reports also included adjustments for a multitude of other factors. The authors reach the conclusion that the large variation between studies in adjusting for confounding makes it impossible to accept the finding of a 'J-shaped' curve between alcohol consumption and CHD (despite the consistency of such results).

ISFAR members agree that evaluating confounders in epidemiologic studies is extremely important. However, standardising environmental confounders is not possible as there are so many - and so many yet undefined - and these confounders would be expected to vary in their influence among different populations.

The authors did not focus on the key factor: The potential impact of each potential confounder. Limited research suggests that any 'unknown confounder' would need to be extremely powerful to negate the reported protective effect of light-to-moderate consumption of alcohol, especially of wine, on the risk of CHD.

In addition, the authors were perturbed that many individual studies did not state specifically in their discussion that "residual confounding may be present in our results" or that "results of individual studies must be interpreted with caution".

ISFAR members assume that most readers of scientific reports realise there should always be caution in making conclusions from a single study, especially observational studies, without the authors pointing in out in their paper. It may be analogous to stating that "further research is needed", which should be assumed for any scientific paper.

Members of the ISFAR acknowledge that confounding makes it a difficult process to judge causality from observational studies, but point out that potential confounders in one study may be insignificant in another.

It is not possible to generate a list of potential confounders that would apply to all epidemiologic studies. However, the consistency of the 'J-shaped' curve between alcohol intake and risk of CHD in almost all epidemiologic studies, with support from a multitude of experimental studies, strongly supports the validity of such a relation.

